These 4 Songs From the 70s Are Still Perfect for Any Dance Floor Today

The beauty of the music in the 70s is in large part due to the popularity of disco music. Whether it was on a dance floor or listening to music at home, the music of the 70s was about songs that make you want to move. With that in mind, these are four songs from the 70s that still make us want to dance today,

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“Get Down Tonight” by KC and the Sunshine Band

KC and the Sunshine Band’s first No. 1 single is “Get Down Tonight”. Written by Harry Wayne Casey and Richard Finch, “Get Down Tonight” appears on their eponymous sophomore record.

“Get Down Tonight” says, “Oh, do a little dance, make a little love / Get down tonight, whoo, get down tonight, hey / Do a little dance, make a little love / Get down tonight, get down tonight, baby.”

KC and the Sunshine Band received their first Grammy Award nomination for this song.

“Dancing Queen” by ABBA

In 1976, ABBA released “Dancing Queen”. “Dancing Queen” was written by band members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, along with their manager, Stig Anderson.

“Dancing Queen” became a 14-week No. 1 hit. The lyrics say, “You can dance, you can jive / Having the time of your life / Ooh, see that girl, watch that scene / Digging the dancing queen.”

In 2018, “Dancing Queen” was included in the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again film.

“Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees

In 1977, Bee Gees released “Stayin’ Alive”. The song, one of their biggest hits, is part of the soundtrack for the blockbuster Saturday Night Live film starring John Travolta.

Written by band members Barry Gibb, Maurice Gibb, and Robin Gibb, “Stayin’ Alive” says, “Whether you’re a brother / Or whether you’re a mother / You’re stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive / Feel the city breakin’ / And everybody shakin’ / And we’re stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive / Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive / Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ alive,”

“Stayin’ Alive” is often the song used in teaching CPR. The beat in “Stayin’ Alive” matches the Red Cross’s recommendation for the number of compressions per minute.

“Dance With Me”

In 1975, the band Orleans released “Dance With Me”. John Hall and his then-wife, Johanna Hall, are the writers of the feel-good tune. “Dance With Me” appears on both the Orleans II and Let There Be Music albums.

“Dance With Me” begins with, “Dance with me, I want to be your partner / Can’t you see the music is just starting / Night is calling, and I am falling / Dance with me.”

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