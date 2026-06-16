3 Country Songs From the 1960s That Will Get Your Friends Singing

There’s nothing quite like nostalgia. Revisiting the past can evoke a warmth like a favorite blanket. Thinking about the good ol’ days can provide a person with a sense of comfort, a sense that everything will be alright. Nostalgia, of course, is also great at inspiring people to sing! All you have to do to get people to croon in unison is put on some of their favorite songs from back in the day. They’ll love it! And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1960s that will get your friends singing.

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“Jackson” by Johnny Cash and June Carter from ‘Carryin’ On With Johnny Cash And June Carter’ (1967)

There’s nothing quite like a duet to get people to sing along. And that’s just what Johnny Cash and June Carter prove here. Even if you’ve never been to Jackson, Mississippi, the duo (and married couple) will have you feeling as if you were born there, as if you need to return to there now, just by hearing this song. You want to be the third person in their stage show. You want to harmonize and join in the fun. Well, while you might not be able to sing with June and Johnny in real-time, you can pretend you can just by playing the song above.

“Stand By Your Man” by Tammy Wynette from ‘Stand By Your Man’ (1969)

On this 1969 country offering, star singer Tammy Wynette gives her listeners advice. She says that no matter how hard it gets, it’s important to stand by the one you love. When it comes to relationships, things can get rocky. But when you choose a person to be with for the rest of your life, it can be important not to throw that promise away so quickly. But whether or not you agree with Wynette and the case she makes, it sure is fun to sing that swelling, adoring chorus in the middle of this tune.

“Crazy” by Patsy Cline from ‘Showcase’ (1961)

Let’s face it. We’re all a little bit unstable! We’re all a few strange headlines from going mad. It’s okay, we can admit it! And that’s just what Patsy Cline gets at in this song, which was originally written by Willie Nelson. Love can make a person feel as if reality is tilting on its axis. Cline (via Nelson) sings about that very fact here. But the lyrics and her performance make you feel as if you’re invited in to sing along—to croon about the precariousness of sanity.

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