Hardly Anyone Remembers These 4 Country Hits From 2018

The beauty of being a successful country artist is that you can release a lot of hit singles on the radio. The downside is that some of your songs can be forgotten, even though they are really good. These four country songs from 2018 were all successful singles, although sadly, hardly anyone remembers them anymore.

“Mercy” by Brett Young

“Mercy” is on Brett Young’s eponymous debut album. Written by Young and Sean McConnell, “Mercy” became a No. 1 hit for Young and a Top 30 on the Adult Contemporary chart.

“Mercy” is about asking someone not to try to rekindle a relationship. The song says, “If you’re gonna break my heart, just break it / And if you’re gonna take your shot, then take it / Take it / If you made up your mind, then make it / Make this fast / If you ever loved me / Have mercy.”

“Love Wins” by Carrie Underwood

“Love Wins” is on Carrie Underwood’s 2017 Cry Pretty album. The song is written by Underwood, along with Brett James and David Garcia. “Love Wins” is about finding things that unite others, instead of looking for things that are divisive.

“Love Wins” says, “I believe you and me are sisters and brothers / And I believe we’re made to be here for each other / And we’ll never fall if we walk hand in hand / Put a world that seems broken together again / Yeah, I believe in the end love wins.”

“I do think that we as humans are inherently good, and we need to remember that,” Underwood tells Rolling Stone. “Because we’re different, that doesn’t make somebody else bad, it just makes us different. We wanted that song to be hopeful, and to maybe make somebody stop and think about that.”

“Blue Tacoma” by Russell Dickerson

Russell Dickerson’s “Blue Tacoma” became his second consecutive No. 1 hit. After the success of “Yours”, Dickerson’s debut single, the singer-songwriter released “Blue Tacoma”. Dickerson wrote “Blue Tacoma” with Casey Brown and Parker Welling.

“Blue Tacoma” says, “If heaven is anywhere / It’s in a blue Tacoma, California / White magnolia in your hair / Rays of gold are shining on ya / Oooh, if heaven is anywhere / It’s never running out of golden road / Always having your hand to hold / In a blue Tacoma, California / Ooh, if heaven is anywhere / It’s right here.”

“Life Changes” by Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett‘s “Life Changes” is the title track of Thomas Rhett’s third studio album. Written by Rhett, his father, Rhett Akins, plus Ashley Gorley and Jesse Frasure, the song is an honest look at Rhett’s own life and the changes he went through.

“Life Changes” says, “I bought a ring and she said ‘I do’ / But everybody else said, ‘man, you’re 22 / Whatcha trying to prove? / Hey why don’t you wait?’ / ‘Cause I’ve been waiting on her since the second grade / And now she got her own set of fans / She got a blue check mark by her Instagram / And I wrote a little song about holding her hand / And now everybody wanna die happy, man / Ain’t it funny how life changes.”

Little did Rhett know how much his life would continue to change after releasing the song.

“‘Life Changes,’ the song, was actually written towards the end of the adoption process,” he says (via The Boot). Rhett is referring to their adoption of his oldest daughter, Willa Gray. “And about four months into Lauren being pregnant.”

