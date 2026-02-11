3 Iconic Rock Albums That Are Better If You Listen to Them All The Way Through

“No one listens to albums anymore.” It’s a complaint many music purists have with the streaming age. Individual songs have become much more important in our ever-shuffling culture than cohesive projects. Nevertheless, a strong album will never go out of style. Though it might not be commonplace anymore, the three rock albums below will have any listener entranced from beginning to end. Streaming culture has not affected these iconic records, which are all the better if you listen to them in their entirety.

Videos by American Songwriter

Hotel California (The Eagles)

The tracklist for The Eagles’ Hotel California reads more like a greatest hits compilation rather than a standalone rock album. That speaks to the strength of each of these songs individually, but listening to this album as a cohesive project reveals a bigger picture than the sum of its parts.

[RELATED: The Story Behind the Don Henley Solo Song That Outmatched the Eagles]

For example, “Victim Of Love” is a certified banger with the band turning up the edge of their brand of soft rock. But the energy this song provides is even more pronounced when paired with the reprise of “Wasted Time” that comes before it in the tracklist. That soft, orchestral rendition of the ballad rubs shoulders with “Victim Of Love,” revealing both the band’s versatility and the inherent beauty of both songs. It’s an entirely different listening experience than hearing these songs as standalone hits.

Abbey Road (The Beatles)

If you’re gonna make an album to close out your career with, it needs to be a pretty dramatic work. You want your final album to be worthy of the legacy you’ve created. The Beatles certainly took that approach while creating what they thought would be their final album: Abbey Road.

Though Let It Be was released after this record, it was recorded earlier, giving Abbey Road the official, final word on the Beatles’ career. Though Abbey Road isn’t a concept rock album, it has a storyline if you listen to it all the way through. The second side of the record features a mammoth medley that gives the record scope. Moreover, the album’s penultimate song is titled “The End,” making it pretty clear that the order of this tracklist is important.

The Joshua Tree (U2)

Most fans recommend listening to U2‘s The Joshua Tree in order. This album is set up like a journey through the desert. There are high points, low points, and mirage-like tracks that mystify the listener. While the album produced hits that stand on their own, hearing them as one-offs is nothing compared to hearing them in context.

U2 is a band that can make both strong albums and strong songs. It’s clear to anyone who listens to The Joshua Tree that the legendary outfit cares about the big picture.

(Photo: Henry Diltz/Morrison Hotel Gallery)