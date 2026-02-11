Check Out the Early 1970s Commercial Jingle Carly Simon Sang for Good & Fruity Candy

Carly Simon released her self-titled debut solo album in February 1971, and within two years, she stood alongside Carole King and Joni Mitchell as one of the most popular female singer-songwriters on the planet. Her major hits during those early years included “That’s The Way I’ve Always Heard It Should Be,” “Anticipation,” and the chart-topping “You’re So Vain.”

Prior to her solo fame, Carly recorded with her sister Lucy as a folk duo called The Simon Sisters. In 1968, she also briefly sang with New York City rockers Elephant’s Memory, who later collaborated with John Lennon.

Not long before Simon hit it big, Simon earned some extra money by lending her voice to a few commercial jingles. According to a post on her social media pages, “These sessions were part of how Carly honed her craft and made a living as a young singer, building a foundation for everything that followed.”

One of those jingles was for a 1971 ad for Good & Fruity, a popular candy featuring various fruit flavors.

Simon shared grainy footage of the commercial on her socials. The animated clip featured Carly belting a country-style anthem all about the deliciousness of the chewy and colorful confection.

“There are rainbows in the flavor of Good & Fruity candy,” she sings. “The cherry tastes as good as the Fourth of July / The lemon stole the sun right out of the sky / The orange makes you laugh till the sun goes down / And lime is love, and love is green, and love is all around / So take a box, open it, and you’ll see / There are rainbows in the flavor of Good & Fruity candy.”

One of Simon’s Hits Was in a Popular Series of Commercials

After Simon became famous, her 1971 hit “Anticipation” became the centerpiece of a series of commercials for Heinz Ketchup. The ads, which began airing in the mid-1970s, showed how slowly the condiment poured out of the bottle while noting that Heinz was “worth the wait.”

Heinz continued to use “Anticipation” in its commercials into the 2000s. A YouTube video has collected a few of the commercials that aired during the 1970s.

“Anticipation” was the title track of Carly’s second solo album. It peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)