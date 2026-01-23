4 Songs That Resonated With Teens More Than Adults in the Early 1990s

Being a teen is rough. There’s no doubt about that. And one way that the youngest among us deal with puberty and the harsh realities of life is through music. The following four songs resonated heavily with teens in the early 1990s. And if you were once one of these angsty youths, you probably still love these four songs today. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana (1991)

Well, including this hit from grunge outfit Nirvana was inevitable. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana managed to be both apathetic (a very teen state of being) and a call to action all at the same time. This song was the anthem of teens in the early 1990s, and it still resonates with teenagers today. It’s not surprising at all that this single from Nevermind became Nirvana’s biggest mainstream hit.

“Under The Bridge” by Red Hot Chili Peppers (1992)

Nobody was leaning into funky alt-rock quite like teens in the early 1990s. In fact, historically, whenever “new” music enters the arena of mainstream culture, it’s usually the youngest among us who embrace it. Red Hot Chili Peppers, at least in the early 90s, didn’t really sound like any other band. It makes sense why teens loved songs like “Under The Bridge”.

“Jeremy” by Pearl Jam (1992)

This entry’s a pretty big bummer, but it makes sense when you think about it. Eddie Vedder penned this grunge classic after reading about a teenager who ended his own life during school hours the previous year, so it certainly makes sense that quite a few depressed and otherwise struggling teenagers heard this song and resonated with it. Pearl Jam likely helped a few unhappy youths in the early 90s with this song, as Vedder made them feel seen and understood.

“Loser” by Beck (1993)

In the same vein as “Jeremy” by Pearl Jam, but a little more uplifting, “Loser” by Beck was super relatable to teens at the time. Who didn’t feel like a massive loser during the puberty years? Teens really resonated with this entry on our list of songs from the early 1990s, and it’s also just an all-around solid song. So many elements can be found on Beck’s biggest mainstream hit, from folk to lo-fi rock to rap.

Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns