3 Rap Songs From 1999 You Should Totally Add to Your Rotation

By 1999, rap music had taken over the world. The genre’s sounds were in television commercials, movies, and everywhere in between. Some of the biggest celebrities in the world—from Jay-Z to Eminem—were rappers. Indeed, the music was ubiquitous.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to turn back the clock and take a look at three songs from that glorious heyday of rap—a trio of tracks that we still revisit often. These are three rap songs from 1999 that you should totally add to your rotation today.

“Still D.R.E.” by Dr. Dre from ‘2001’ (1999)

In 1999, when Dr. Dre released his album 2001, the world changed. Better yet, the world remembered just what a force Dre can be in music, from the beats he makes to the rap lyrics he puts down onto the track. For the LP, he brought in heavy-hitters like Snoop Dogg and Eminem, amongst many more, and one of the standouts from the LP was “Still D.R.E.”, a song with so much bravado it oozes out from your speakers and screens.

“You Got Me” by The Roots from ‘Things Fall Apart’ (1999)

We move from the bold to the beautiful—indeed, The Roots’ 1999 LP, Things Fall Apart, is a work of art. The hit single from that album, “You Got Me”, features a sentimental, romantic side of the group as Black Thought rhymes about being on the road and feeling distant from the one he loves. The Roots are essential listening when diving back into hip-hop’s history, and this is a good place to start.

“My Name Is” by Eminem from ‘The Slim Shady LP’ (1999)

Have you ever heard of Eminem? Just kidding, of course you have. The rapper from Detroit is one of the most polarizing lightning rods music fans have seen. But that’s just part of his charm! When Eminem landed on the scene in early 1999, the world didn’t quite know what to do with him—other than listen to his songs over and over. Since then, he’s become globally famous, garnering awards and billions of song streams.

Photo by Patrick Ford/Redferns