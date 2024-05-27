4 Songs That Showcase Amy Grant’s Incredible Vocals

Amy Grant’s career as a Christian pop star has been extensive and full of chart-topping hits. She’s a certified legend in many ways, and she inspired an entire generation of new Christian musicians. Between a platinum album and #1 pop hits, there are a ton of songs that showcase how talented she is. But when it comes to her singing ability, these four songs really show off Amy Grant’s incredible vocals. Let’s take a look, shall we?

1. “Baby Baby”

Grant shows off her spectacular mezzo-soprano voice on this track, which she performed at the 1992 Grammy Awards. Few Christian singers made it to the Grammys’ stage, and she did an excellent job with the performance. It’s one of her biggest hits, and her stunning vocals proved that she was meant to be an internationally-loved pop star.

2. “Trees We’ll Never See”

This is one of Grant’s newer songs. And it proves that she’s still as talented as she was when she first debuted as a teenager in 1976. The song was written by Marshall Chapman and Michael White, who have worked with Grant in the past. It was the perfect song for her and she performs it on tour often.

3. “Better Than A Hallelujah”

This Grammy-nominated track is a tender, elegant, but also energetic song that has an almost 1990s indie band vibe to it. It was a major hit in the Christian music world and displays Amy Grant’s incredible vocals the way they are meant to be heard. It’s also a pretty inspirational song.

4. “Somewhere Down The Road”

Poignant and memorable, the recorded version of “Somewhere Down The Road” sounded great on Behind The Eyes. However, it’s also one of her best songs to hear live. The song was a dual writing effort between Grant and Wayne Kirkpatrick. There wasn’t a dry eye in the room when she performed it at the Columbine High School Memorial Service in 1991.

