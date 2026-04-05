Kelly Clarkson Magnificently Singing Amy Grant’s Modern Holiday Classic Brought Tears to My Eyes on Easter

Kelly Clarkson is the original American Idol, but her impact has stretched far beyond that 2002 season 1 finale. Selling more than 82 million records across the globe, the three-time Grammy winner ventured into daytime TV in 2019, hosting NBC’s The Kelly Clarkson Show. In addition to interviewing guest celebrities, Clarkson also reminds viewers how she got famous in the first place with the beloved ‘Kellyoke’ segment, during which she takes on other artists’ material. With The Kelly Clarkson Show set to wrap up this fall after a seven-season run, we can’t help but remember this December 2021 ‘Kellyoke’ standout cover of Amy Grant’s “Breath of Heaven”.

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Along with British contemporary Christian singer-songwriter Chris Eaton, Amy Grant wrote “Breath of Heaven (Mary’s Song)” for her triple-platinum 1992 album Home for Christmas.

Surrounded onstage by floating candles, Clarkson’s voice rises and falls appropriately as she sings, Breath of Heaven / Hold me together / Be forever near me / Breath of Heaven.

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ is Coming to a Close

In February 2026, Kelly Clarkson announced that her the final episode of her popular daytime talk show will air in fall 2026.

First premiering in 2019, The Kelly Clarkson Show has earned 22 Daytime Emmy Awards, with Clarkson winning Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host three years in a row.

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The “Since U Been Gone” singer elaborated on the decision during a Feb. 20 taping of TODAY. While cherishing her time on the show, Clarkson said she needed to prioritize her two children after the August 2025 death of their father.

Brandon Blackstock, Clarkson’s ex-husband and former manager, died at 48 following a three-year battle with melanoma.

“Our family life, the dynamic changed a bit, and it has changed for a minute now,” she said. “It’s one of those things when you kind of start seeing life as how precious it is, too. It was like, you know what? I’m really busy … I know everybody thinks, ‘Oh, she quit.’ I’m like, ‘I still have other jobs!’ So, I’m still doing stuff. There’s just too much on my plate. So I was like, you know what? It’s time to kind of pull back.”

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