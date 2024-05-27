30 Years Ago Today: The Eagles Kicked Off Their Hell Freezes Over Reunion Trek, The Band’s First Tour Since 1980

On May 27, 1994, thirty years ago, the Eagles launched their first tour since the band’s breakup in 1980. The legendary band’s Hell Freezes Over trek kicked off at the Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre in Irvine, California.

For the tour, the Eagles featured its late-1970s lineup of Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Don Felder, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit. The band was augmented by drummer Scott Crago, keyboardist/guitarists John Corey and Timothy Drury, and saxophone/violin player Al Garth.

The shows featured classic Eagles hits, a couple of new songs, and tunes from the solo careers of Henley, Frey, and Walsh.

About the Eagles’ 1980 Breakup and Eventual Reunion

The Eagles’ split occurred after an argument broke out between Frey and Felder. The argument stemmed from an incident that happened backstage before the band’s Long Beach, California performance on July 31, 1980. The show was a fundraiser for California Senator Alan Cranston, and Frey became fuming mad at Felder after the latter allegedly made a sarcastic comment when the politician thanked the group during a pre-event meet-and-greet.

For the next 13 years or so, the Eagles members focused on various solo projects. Seeds of a reunion were planted when Common Thread: The Songs of the Eagles, a star-studded country tribute album to the band, was released in October 1993. The record raised funds for Henley’s for the Walden Woods Project.

The five former Eagles members appeared together in a music video for Travis Tritt’s cover of “Take It Easy.” This eventually led to the band reuniting for two special performances in 1994 that were recorded for a new live album and MTV special. The performances took place on April 25 and 26 at Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank, California.

The album, which was released in November 1994, was called Hell Freezes Over, a nod to a comment Henley had made after the Eagles’ 1980 breakup about the chances of the band ever getting back together. The group also decided to use the title for a reunion tour.

More About the Hell Freezes Over Tour Opener

According to Setlist.fm, The May 27, 1994, concert featured Eagles classics such as “Hotel California,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “One of These Nights,” “Heartache Tonight,” “Life in the Fast Lane,” and “Take It Easy”

The show also included versions of Henley’s “The Boys of Summer” and “Dirty Laundry,” Frey’s “Silent Spring” and “You Belong to the City,” and Walsh’s “Life’s Been Good” and “Rocky Mountain Way.”

The band also played “Love Will Keep Us Alive” and “Get Over It,” two of the four new songs performed during the taping of the live album.

“Love Will Keep Us Alive” was a cover of a song co-written by Paul Carrack, Jim Capaldi, and Peter Vale, and first recorded by Carrack for his 1995 solo album Blue Views. “Get Over It” was an original tune co-written by Henley and Frey.

About the Hell Freezes Over Album

Hell Freezes Over was released on November 8, 1994, and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album spent two weeks at the top of the chart.

“Get Over It” became a Top-40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching No. 31. “Love Will Keep Us Alive” topped the Billboard Adult Contemporary tally.

The Hell Freezes Over Tour Ran for More Than Two Years

The trek wound up bringing the Eagles around the world, finally winding down in August 1996.

About the Eagles’ Upcoming Tour Plans

The Eagles will be playing a series of seven European shows as part of their ongoing Long Goodbye farewell tour. The concerts include a five-date stand in Manchester, U.K., running from May 31 to June 8, and June 13 and 15 performances in Arnhem, Netherlands. The Doobie Brothers will be opening all of the shows.

Tickets for the Eagles’ concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

