4 Songs To Feel Like You’re the Main Character in a 90s Rom-Com

The rom-com ruled the ’90s. This decade saw an onslaught of movies about teenage romances with no shortage of heart, humor, and perfectly timed needle drops. The songs featured in these movies can instantly transport us back to the moment we first saw two characters fall in love, break up, or meet cute. If you want to feel like a main character in a ’90s rom-com, these four songs are your one-way ticket.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Kiss Me” (Sixpence None The Richer)

Sixpence None The Richer’s 1997 release “Kiss Me” became an instant staple in rom-coms. For decades, really, this song has been the go-to for many filmmakers hoping to drum up some romance for their leads.

Famously, this song featured in She’s All That in 1999. One of the most beloved rom-coms of the era, this film helped make this song an indispensable tool in the repertoires of music supervisors everywhere.

“There She Goes” (The La’s)

The La’s “There She Goes” is a nostalgia driver. From movies to TV shows, this early ’90s hit popped up time and time again in soundtracks. It’s just the right mix of wistful longing that perfectly underscores the teen melodrama.

This La’s song featured in many ’90s projects, including The Parent Trap (1998). It kept its success in this market well into the ’00s and even pops up here and there nowadays. It’s just the perfect needle drop to evoke a sense of wonder and head-over-heels, instant love.

“Fade Into You” (Mazzy Star)

For the more somber moments in ’90s rom-coms, there’s only one song for the job: Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You.” Listening to this song will make you feel like you just went through the most earth-shattering breakup ever—an experience shared by many rom-com characters before they, inevitably, find their happy ending.

This hit is oh-so-’90s. It’s impossible to associate “Fade Into You” with any other era. Though it has remained popular for decades, it will always be a testament to ’90s shoegaze romanticism.

“Iris” (The Goo Goo Dolls)

Speaking of earth-shattering breakups, another ’90s staple befitting this kind of heartache is The Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris.” This alt-rock song embodies the existentialism that this era thrived on. For those who let love be all-consuming, this song is the validation they need.

This song was written for the Nicholas Cage-starring film City of Angels. Today, it’s less associated with the movie it was written for and more so a standalone hit with endless soundtrack potential.

(Photo by Carey Brandon/Redferns/Getty Images)