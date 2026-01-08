Carly Pearce Opens Up About Faith and Judgment in Unreleased New Song

Releasing her debut studio album, Every Little Thing, in 2017, Carly Pearce spent years performing on the stage before breaking into country music. Growing up in Taylor Mill, Kentucky, Pearce knew the rich history of country music. She was also taught the importance of the church. While regularly attending church, the country singer was able to hone her singing talent. And never forgetting the faith, love, and support that shaped her future, Pearce decided to share an unreleased track that offered both love and support to those condemned by the church.

While each person’s experience at church is different, Pearce recalled how much judgment came from being part of the congregation. For some churches, they consider certain lifestyles to be a slight against God. That might include drinking, smoking, or partying. Having felt that judgment before, Pearce offered a snippet of “Church Girl” for those needing a little comfort.

Not getting into the debate about faith, commandments, or the religious hierarchy, Pearce simply stated, “I think the world could use a little more love and acceptance, and a whole lot less judgment.”

What Fans Had To Say About Carly Pearce’s “Church Girl”

As for the song, Pearce didn’t hide her thoughts on church between the lyrics. Instead, she faced the wave of judgment head-on. Looking at the lyrics, they read, “Just cause you like to get high/When you talk to Jesus/So you love who you love/And you go out on the weekends/So you drink, and you think for yourself/That don’t mean you go to hell/When you leave this world/Just cause you heard it in church, girl.”

Although sharing her complaints about the church, Pearce gained a great deal of praise from fans. Comments read:

“Preach It” “Wow, I am a little emotional listening to this snippet. As a born and raised catholic who grew up to marry a beautiful woman (as well you know), this one hits different. So excited to hear the full song.” “I’m a fan, my daughter is a fan, and my wife is a fan we all love you for you. This song will heal. And it’s needed.” “Hell yeah, the world needs it! Such a beautiful song with a great message!!!”

Titling the song “Church Girl”, Pearce made it clear that the message wasn’t about tearing down faith, but about reminding listeners that love and grace should come first – especially among those who have long searched for acceptance where they once felt judged.

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)