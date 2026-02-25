4 Songs Written Solely by John Mellencamp That Are Absolutely Brilliant

John Mellencamp is one of those rare artists who has decades of hits. A talented singer and performer, Mellencamp is also a gifted songwriter. These are four of his biggest hits, which Mellencamp wrote completely by himself.

“Jack & Diane”

On Mellencamp’s American Fool record is “Jack & Diane“. A four-week No. 1 hit for Mellencamp, the song begins with, “Little ditty about Jack and Diane / Two American kids growin’ up in the heartland / Jackie gonna be a football star / Diane’s debutante backseat of Jackie’s car.”

Mellencamp says the song is about a couple who are unaware that they may look back and realize their best days are behind them.

“Most people don’t ever reach their goals, but that’s cool, too,” Mellencamp explains. “Failure’s a part of what you’re all about anyway. Coming to terms with failed expectations is what counts. I try to write about the most insignificant things, really. I mean, someone who picks up a copy of Newsweek, then sits down and writes a song about the troubles in South America – who cares? What’s that song telling us that we don’t already know? Write about something that matters to people, man.”

“Small Town”

Out in 1985 on Mellencamp’s Scarecrow record is “Small Town”. Although it didn’t hit No. 1, it remains a fan favorite, and a mainstay in his live shows.

“Snall Town” is inspired by Mellencamp’s upbringing in rural Seymour, Indiana. The song says, “Educated in a small town / Taught to fear of Jesus in a small town / Used to daydream in that small town / Another boring romantic, that’s me.”

Songfacts: Small Town | John Mellencamp Why was “Small Town” a hit? Mellencamp attributes it to a simple reason: it makes people feel good. He thinks many of his songs don’t do well commercially because they make people confront problems, like the plight of American farmers.

“Paper In Fire”

In 1987, Mellencamp released “Paper In Fire”, a song that would become one of his many No. 1 hits. On his The Lonesome Jubilee record, “Paper In Fire” is inspired by Mellencamp’s Uncle Joe.

“He slept with chewing tobacco in his mouth, and of course, he got pancreatic cancer,” Mellencamp says. “You can’t sleep with that stuff slipping down your throat for 30-odd years, but he did every night. He was just a hard-a–. He never bought his wife a birthday or Christmas present. Never even told her he loved her. There was no sentimental horses–t for him. And Aunt Rose was so devoted to this guy she would’ve set herself on fire for him.”

“Paper In Fire” says, “Paper in fire / Stinking up the ashtrays / Paper in fire / Smoking up the alleyways / Who’s to say the way / A man should spend his days / Do you let them smolder / Like paper in fire.”

“Pink Houses”

“Pink Houses” is on Mellencamp’s Uh-Huh record. Out as a single in 1983, the song is inspired by a man Mellencamp saw sitting outside of his small pink house, next to a busy highway.

“Pink Houses” says, “Oh, but ain’t that America for you and me? / Ain’t that America somethin’ to see, baby? / Ain’t that America? Home of the free, yeah / Little pink houses for you and me / Ooh yeah, for you and me.”

