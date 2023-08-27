4 Songs You Didn’t Know Brandy Clark Wrote for Other Artists

Washington-born Brandy Clark is a secret weapon for some of your favorite artists. While Clark has enjoyed an acclaimed solo career, she has also penned numerous songs for some heavy hitters. Many of which feature her keen, even provocative writing style.

As such, below, we dive into songs that Clark has helped pen, from the big names to the more obscure. Indeed, these are four songs you likely didn’t know Brandy Clark wrote for other artists.

1. “This Town,” Kacey Musgraves

Written by Kacey Musgraves, Luke Laird, Brandy Clark

“This Town,” which is from Musgraves’ 2015 album, Pageant Material, is about the performer’s grandmother. Clark, who helped write this tune, had a hand in a number of other tracks on the LP, including, “Late to the Party” and “Biscuits.” On the slower but still twangy country track, Musgraves sings of the rumor mill in small towns,

We had a girl that came in with a drug overdose the other day

And she got real belligerent

And she bit one of the nurses (Oh man)

And, I mean, she bit (ohhh) – you could see every tooth (nooo! hehe)

It took two or three of us to get her off of her

It’s a crazy Wednesday

We finally got a flashing light, they put it in last year

And everybody got real happy when the grocery store got beer

And last time the census men came a-knockin’, we were busting at the seams

Aw, but don’t you forget it, as big as we’re getting

This town’s too small to be mean

2. “A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys featuring Brandi Carlile

Written by Alicia Keys, Linda Perry, Lori McKenna, Brandi Carlile, Hillary Lindsey, Brandy Clark, Ruby Amanfu, Hailey Whitters

It doesn’t get much bigger than this. “A Beautiful Noise” was recorded by Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile, but it was written by a slew of folks, including Clark. Released in October 2020, the track was part of the voting initiative Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy. The song, which was nominated for a Grammy for Song of the Year, later appeared on Keys’ 2020 album, Alicia. On the track, Keys sings to open the number,

I have a voice

Started out as a whisper, turned into a scream

Made a beautiful noise

Shoulder to shoulder, marching in the street

When you’re all alone, it’s a quiet breeze

But when you band together, it’s a choir

Of thunder and rain, now we have a choice

‘Cause I have a voice

3. “Hold My Hand,” Joanna Smith

Written by Brandy Clark, Mark Stephen Jones

Country singer Joanna “Jo” Smith released “Hold My Hand” in 2011 on her album, Georgia Mud. “Hold My Hand” was written by Brandy Clark and Mark Stephen Jones. While the song was later released on Clark’s debut solo album, 12 Stories, it was Smith who first cut the song. Clark’s debut solo album also had songs that had been previously recorded by Reba McEntire and LeAnn Rimes. On “Holy My Hand,” Smith sings,

Raven is the color of her long, curly hair

Red is the dress that she knows how to wear

Bluest eyes I’ve ever seen – maybe just a touch of green

Oh, she could steal most any woman’s man

This’d be a real good time to hold my hand

4. “Love Can Go to Hell,” Ashley Gearing

Written by Brandy Clark, Scott Stepakoff

Released first in 2015 on Ashley Gearing’s self-titled EP, this song was later included on Clark’s 2016 album, Big Day in a Small Town. This track in particular garnered Clark a nomination for Best Country Solo Performance at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, as well. Gearing, a former Disney star who has had several songs chart on Billboard, sings on the number,

Love can go to your head

Like a shot of something strong

Love can go to your bed

And stay there all night long

Love can go on and on

Like a Sunday morning Sparrow

Love can go to your heart

Like a sweet-talking arrow

Love can go to hell

In a broken heartbeat minute

That’s where I am without you in it

Every day is just another night by myself

Love can go to hell

Like roses in a vase of whiskey

Dying for the way you used to kiss me

Heaven knows I only wish you well

Oh, but love, yeah love

Can go to hell

