Brandy Clark Announces New Brandi Carlile-Produced LP, Shares New Single “Buried”

When Brandy Clark and Brandi Carlile released the single “Same Devil,” some two years ago, anyone who heard the song knew magic was in the air.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Well, it seems like the 11-time Grammy-nominated Clark and 9-time Grammy-nominated Carlile recognized it, too. The two announced on Friday, March 24, that they will be working together again. Indeed, Clark is set to release her next solo studio LP, the self-titled Brady Clark, on May 19, and the album is produced by Carlile.

To celebrate the news, Clark has released the first single from the LP, “Buried.” Clark has also announced the tracklist for the forthcoming LP and a few tour dates.

The album, which is Clark’s fourth and includes special guests Derek Trucks, Matt Chamberlain, and Lucius, is recorded at the famed Shangri-La studio in Malibu, California. According to a press statement, it “features the most raw and intimate recordings of Clark’s decade-long career and showcases her versatility across eleven songs that span the emotional spectrum.”

Clark, who is one of the more respected songwriters of her generation, has written tracks like “A Beautiful Noise” performed by Carlile and Alicia Keys, as well as Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow.” For more on Clark, read American Songwriter’s interview with the musician HERE.

Check out the tracklist, tour dates, and new single from Clark below.

BRANDY CLARK tracklist

1. Ain’t Enough Rocks (feat. Derek Trucks)

2. Buried

3. Tell Her You Don’t Love Her (feat. Lucius)

4. Dear Insecurity (feat. Brandi Carlile)

5. Come Back To Me

6. Northwest

7. She Smoked In The House

8. Up Above The Clouds – Cecilia’s Song

9. All Over Again

10. Best Ones

11. Take Mine

UPCOMING BRANDY CLARK TOUR DATES



*June 25—Vienna, VA—Out & About Festival at Wolf Trap

*September 14—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival

*March 1-8, 2024—Miami, FL—Cayamo Cruise

Photo by Victoria Stevens / Sacks Co.