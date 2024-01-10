4 Songs You Didn’t Know Christine McVie Wrote Solo for Fleetwood Mac

One of the things that made the British-born rock band Fleetwood Mac special was that they had so many talented contributors. From Stevie Nicks to Mick Fleetwood to Lindsey Buckingham. But one of the members who made big waves was also songwriter and performer Christine McVie.

When McVie, who was married to the band’s bassist John McVie for eight years, passed away in 2022, the world of music lost a great artist. McVie, who was 79-years-old at the time of her passing, was born Christine Perfect in Greenodd, Lancashire, England on July 12, 1943. And Fleetwood Mac would not have been the same shining star of music without her.

Here below, we wanted to dive into four songs that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame McVie wrote solo for the band, which include some of the classic rock group’s biggest hits. So, without further ado, let’s check out the tunes.

1. “Everywhere”

Written by Christine McVie

This song, which was written by McVie and co-produced by guitarist Lindsey Buckingham and Richard Dashut and is one of the band’s best-known tunes, was released on Fleetwood Mac’s 1987 album, Tango in the Night. On it, McVie also sang lead vocals. The song hit No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 4 on the UK Singles Chart. And the offering opens with shimmering rhythmic notes, continuing with loving lyrics, an ode to someone who the singer simply wants to be next near to. On the song, McVie sings,

Can you hear me calling

Out your name?

You know that I’m falling

And I don’t know what to say

I’ll speak a little louder

I’ll even shout

You know that I’m proud

And I can’t get the words out

Oh, I

I want to be with you everywhere

Oh, I

I want to be with you everywhere

(Wanna be with you everywhere)

2. “Don’t Stop”

Written by Christine McVie

This song, written by McVie, was performed by she and Buckingham. Released on the band’s famed 1977 album, Rumors, the song is also one of Fleetwood Mac’s best known tracks. The work hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s a rolling, rollicking tune with an incredibly catchy, rhythmic chorus. On the song, McVie and Buckingham sing in unison on the refrain,

Don’t stop thinking about tomorrow

Don’t stop, it’ll soon be here

It’ll be better than before

Yesterday’s gone, yesterday’s gone

3. “Songbird”

Written by Christine McVie

This piano-driven song was released first on the band’s 1977 LP, Rumors, and marks one of McVie’s first songs written solo for the group. The emotive, heart-on-her sleeve track brought many in the band’s audiences to tears, according to McVie’s former husband, bassist John McVie. He said, “When Christine played “Songbird”, grown men would weep. I did every night.” Later, in 2022, the lilting song garnered McVie a Grammy Award when Vince Mendoza gave it an orchestral instrumnetal arrangement. On the Rumors version, McVie sings,

For you there’ll be no more crying

For you the Sun will be shining

And I feel that when I’m with you

It’s alright, I know it’s right

To you, I’ll give the world

To you, I’ll never be cold

‘Cause I feel that when I’m with you

It’s alright, I know it’s right

4. “You Make Loving Fun”

Written by Christine McVie

Sung by McVie, this song also comes from the 1977 iconic LP, Rumors. The track, which hit No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, is part-rock, part-disco. It’s got a lively, almost party energy. It’s also a loving offering for the singer’s object of affection. It’s the kind of song a young person in love might put on a mixtape for their crush. On the fun track, McVie sings,

Sweet wonderful you

You make me happy with the things you do

Oh, can it be so

This feeling follows me wherever I go

I never did believe in miracles

But I’ve a feeling it’s time to try

I never did believe in the ways of magic

But I’m beginning to wonder why

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns