Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan Share Tips for Fatherhood: “You’re a Product of Your Environment”

While Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean both continue their careers in country music, they are also fathers and husbands. Given their time in country music, the singers make a great deal of sacrifices when it comes to touring and releasing new songs. With only so many hours in a day, it is easy to get caught up in the rat race. But recently, the singers discussed not their successful time in music but the importance of being there for family and preparing their children for the future.

For Aldean, fatherhood means helping not just his son Memphis but his daughter Navy. While married to Brittany Aldean, Jason also shares two daughters, Keely and Kendyl, from a previous marriage According to the singer, home and parents are the “biggest part” of a stable home. “The home and the parents are the biggest part of that. You lead by example. Being a parent and trying to navigate what’s going on in the world is extremely tough right now. I mean my kids are about to start school and with how things are, I don’t even want to do that.”

Chiming in with his take on fatherhood, Bryan, who has two sons, Bo and Tate, with his wife Caroline Boyer, explained how they are constantly watching what he does. “Just last week I had to tell one of my boys, ‘I know you have seen me do this… but that doesn’t mean you do it.’ But it all starts with the father in the home — they lean on us as the example. I did it with my dad. I mean my wife tells me once a week, ‘You sound like your daddy.’”

Jason Aldean Admits “Being There” Most Important Part

Bryan added that one of the most important parts of parenting was supporting the children. “I think too, through all their good days and bad, you have to uplift them. To teach them to cut themselves some slack. I have seen this world put pressures on my boys that I never even thought about when I was a kid. Especially in my case, just because they are my children, I have to sit them down and remind them that it will be ok.”

But no matter the approach when parenting and the different tips parents can give to each other, Aldean insisted that the most important part was simply being there. “When I am at home, I don’t hang out much. I spend time with my family. I may sneak out to hunt [chuckles] from time to time. But for the most part, I am there with my family giving them my undivided attention.”

