4 Songs You Didn’t Know Feature Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks is in every corner of pop culture. Though she got her start in classic rock, she has become a blanket icon in music as a whole. Because of this, she is high up on this list of dream collaborators for a number of artists. Moreover, we find it hard to believe anyone would shun a chance to hop in the studio with Nicks.

The four Nicks collaborations below prove that she is a musician’s musician—a piece of magic to sprinkle on top of any project to make it that much better.

1. “Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems” (With Lana Del Rey)

Lana Del Rey tapped Nicks for her 2017 album, Lust for Life. Together, they wrote the stunning ballad, “Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems.” Del Rey’s melancholy croon is reminiscent of Nicks’ classic vocals. When you put these two in the same song, it plays like a mother passing the torch off to her daughter. Alone, this song wouldn’t be anything too outlandish for Del Rey. With the addition of Nicks, it’s one of her best offerings in recent years.

Blue is the color of the shirt of the man I love

He’s hard at work, hard to the touch

But warm is the body of the girl from the land he loves

My heart is soft, my past is rough

But when I love him, get a feeling, something close to like a sugar rush

It runs through me

But is it wasted love?

2. “Prove You Wrong” (With Sheryl Crow and Maren Morris)

When listening to “Prove You Wrong,” it feels like Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, and Nicks were all tailor-made to be in a group together. None of their vocals overpower the other and instead bolster each of their unique sounds. “Prove You Wrong” is a stunning example of what happens when you put three powerful women from three different generations on one song. The end result? Pure magic.

You said if you left

I’d be laid up in a bed of tears

I’d be going crazy ’cause without you baby

I’d be sad and lonely ’round here

It wouldn’t take much to prove you wrong

3. “Borrowed” (With LeAnn Rimes)

The original, solo version of “Borrowed” appeared on LeAnn Rimes’ 2013 album, Spitfire. In 2018, the country singer decided to re-do the track (along with several others) on an EP titled Re-imagined. It was on that remixed EP that Rimes brought on Nicks to add a verse to “Borrowed.” Nicks is an expert harmonizer. She displays her prowess in that arena perfectly in this duet with Rimes.

I wanna hold out, but gotta hold on

Even though I know it’s wrong

I don’t want to give you back

I don’t want to give you back

You’re the best I’ll never have

So I don’t want to give you back

But you’re borrowed

4. “Southern Accents’ (With Charles Kelley)

Nicks continued her string of compelling female-male duets with Charles Kelley in 2016 with “Southern Accents.” The track is a cover of Tom Petty’s rendition that featured on his 1985 album of the same name. Nicks has long expressed her love for Petty, making her the apt choice to add harmony to Kelley’s version.

There’s a southern accent, where I come from

The young ‘uns call it country

The Yankees call it dumb

I got my own way of talkin’

But everything is done, with a southern accent

Where I come from

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images