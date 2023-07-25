Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” Tops Country Charts, Peaks at No. 2 on Hot 100

Nearly two weeks after releasing the controversial video for “Try That in a Small Town,” Jason Aldean‘s single has hit the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, along with peaking at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and the Global 200 charts.

On July 14, Aldean started receiving backlash following the release of his video for “Try That In A Small Town,” which was also pulled by CMT from its rotation. The video features Aldean performing in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, the site where 18-year-old Henry Choate was lynched in 1927.

The singer has received criticism as some say the song’s lyrics encourage gun violence. Aldean was specifically criticized for the lyrics Got a gun that my granddad gave me / They say one day they’re gonna round up / Well, that shit might fly in the city, good luck, since he survived the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas in October 2017.

In a previous statement, Aldean defended his song and video during his first concert since the controversy in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Friday (July 21). “It’s been a long week,” said Aldean. “I’ve seen a lot of stuff suggesting I’m this, suggesting I’m that. I feel everybody’s entitled to their opinion. You can think something all you want to, but it doesn’t mean it’s true. What I am is a proud American. I love our country. I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bullshit started happening to us. I love my country. I love my family. And I will do anything to protect that.”

As the crowd chanted “U.S.A.,” Aldean added, “You guys know how it is this day and age: cancel culture. In this day and age, if people don’t like what you say, they try to make sure they can cancel you, which means try to ruin your life. Ruin everything. One thing I saw this week was a bunch of country music fans that can see through a lot of the bullshit. I saw country music fans rally like I’ve never seen before and it was pretty badass, I gotta say. Thank you guys so much.”

TackleBox Films, the production company behind Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” video also responded to the controversial filming location. Founded by director Shaun Silva, who previously worked with Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Kenny Chesney, among others, said that Aldean didn’t choose the filming location. The company stated that the courthouse in Columbia was also used for other music videos and films, including The Hannah Montana film, A Nashville Country Christmas with Tanya Tucker, and more.

Aldean’s video also sparked criticism from fans and other musicians, including Sheryl Crow. Ted Nugent and Travis Tritt are two artists who have defended the video and its message, while Jake Owen and Jason Isbell ended up in an exchange of words on social media over the release.

