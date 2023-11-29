Stevie Nicks 2023-2024 Upcoming Tour Dates: How To Buy Tickets

Two-time Grammy Award winner Stevie Nicks has just announced a new set of tour dates for her upcoming 2023 and 2024 shows. She’ll be performing in San Diego, California on November 29th before wrapping up her latest run of dates in Arlington, Texas in early March.

Stevie Nicks will be joined by fellow legend Billy Joel for a couple of her shows, in Phoenix, Arizona, and Arlington, Texas specifically. Ingrid Andress and CIL will also be joining Stevie Nicks for a couple of shows on her tour, adding some of the hottest up-and-comers to her shows.

If you’re looking to see Stevie Nicks live, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

While each show may vary, Nicks has been performing some of her most famous hits at each of her concerts. The Fleetwood Mac star has performed hits like “Rhiannon”, “Landslide”, and of course, “Dreams”.

It’s been a long time since The Reigning Queen of Rock and Roll went on tour and there’s no telling when she’s set to go again. If you want to see the “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” singer live, you should act fast and buy tickets while they’re available.

Official tickets to Stevie Nicks’ remaining 2023 shows and upcoming 2024 shows can be found through StubHub. Stevie Nicks is known for her sold-out shows and electric performances — if you want to see a certified Queen of the genre, buy your tickets now!

11/29 – San Diego, California – Viejas Arena

12/02 – Inglewood, California – The Kia Forum

12/05 – Palm Desert, California – Acrisure Arena

12/08 – Phoenix, Arizona – Chase Field *

12/12 – Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center

12/15 – San Francisco, California – Chase Center

02/10 – Atlantic City, New Jersey – Mark G Etess Arena

02/14 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena

02/17 – Baltimore, Maryland – CFG Bank Arena

02/21 – Greenville, South Carolina – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

02/24 – Hollywood. Florida – Hard Rock Live

02/28 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Smoothie King Center

03/03 – Omaha, Nebraska – CHI Health Center

03/06 – North Little Rock, Arkansas – Simmons Bank Arena

03/09 – Arlington, Texas – AT&T Stadium *

* = with Billy Joel

FAQs

When do tickets for the Stevie Nicks tour go on sale?

Tickets for Stevie Nicks’ latest tour run are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to Stevie Nicks’ tour?

You can buy official tickets to Stevie Nicks’ latest tour through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel tour?

No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Stevie Nicks tour or any of her shows with Billy Joel as all tickets are already on sale now.

How much do Stevie Nicks tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check your StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 14 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Stevie Nicks tour?

It doesn’t look like Stevie Nicks is offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for her latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

We’ve listed all of the current shows above, but some are being added from Stevie Nicks’ last tour run which she was forced to cancel. She might add more shows, so check back for further information.

Is there an age restriction for the Stevie Nicks tour concert?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the Stevie Nicks tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Stevie Nicks merchandise will be available for purchase at the concert venue. Her shows with Billy Joel should have Billy Joel merchandise as well.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Stevie Nicks tour?

Stevie Nicks is co-headlining a couple of shows with the Piano Man himself Billy Joel. When she’s not sharing the stage with him, the Reigning Queen of Rock and Roll will be supported by CIL and Ingrid Andress, two up-and-coming stars of the genre.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

