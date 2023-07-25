7 Best Banjo for Beginners of 2023

Banjos! They're not just for frogs anymore. Whether it's folk music, bluegrass, Americana, country, or whatever it is these guys are doing, the banjo is enjoying something of a renaissance period in popular music, though some purists will say it never left.

Videos by American Songwriter

For centuries musicians have gravitated toward the distinctive plucky, percussive twang offered by the "four-and-a-half stringed" instrument, and its iconic sound has been heard both on stages and on records the world over.

Here we've compiled a list of the top beginner banjos on the market today to help you find the right banjo for you and to get you on your way to the nearest hoedown before you can say "Banjo-Kazooie." And our list starts with our pick for best banjo for beginners, the Epiphone MB-100.

Best Banjo for Beginners

1. Best Banjo for Beginners – Epiphone MB-100 First Pick 5 String Open-Back Banjo

SPECS

Body Style : Open-Back

: Open-Back Number of Strings: 5

5 Body Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Fingerboard Material: Rosewood

Rosewood Top Material: Remo Banjo Head

The Epiphone MB-100 is the perfect open-back banjo for beginner pickers looking for an accessible entry point into the world of picking and plucking.

Surprisingly, Epiphone founder Epi Stathopoulo's first patent was for a banjo, and while the company has gone on to be known for its guitars, Epiphone never abandoned its roots.

With its lightweight open-back design, mahogany neck, and body, rosewood fingerboard with dot inlays, and Remo Banjo Head, the MB-100 is an ideal starting point at an ideal price point, making it our top pick for the best banjo for beginners.

2. Best Four String Banjo – Recording King Dirty 30's Tenor Banjo

SPECS

Body Style : Open-Back

: Open-Back Number of Strings: 4

4 Body Material: Multi-ply

Multi-ply Neck Material: Maple

Maple Fingerboard Material: Revebond

Revebond Top Material: Remo FiberSkyn Head

The Recording King Dirty 30's Tenor Banjo is a comfortable, retro-style instrument at an accessible price point. The multi-ply body and open-back help provide an airy, warm tone fit for the stage or studio.

The four-stringed tenor banjo is tuned the same as a violin or mandolin, making it a great crossover instrument and a welcomed addition to any toolkit.

Many beginners may gravitate towards the four-stringed banjo because it lacks that tricky fifth string, allowing you to get a basic feel for the instrument before jumping in the deep end. The comfortable C-shaped maple neck allows for easy playing in any area of the instrument.

Nearly a century ago, Recording King was known to produce affordable and well-crafted instruments, and its revived brand has picked up that legacy with offerings like the Dirty 30's Tenor Banjo.

3. Best Resonator Banjo – Ibanez B200 5-String Resonator Banjo

SPECS

Body Style : Resonator

: Resonator Number of Strings: 5

5 Body Material: Sapele

Sapele Neck Material: Okoume

Okoume Fingerboard Material: Purpleheart

Purpleheart Top Material: 11" Coated Remo Banjo head

Ibanez should really consider making their motto: "Ibanez, if it's good enough for Earl Scruggs, it's good enough for you."

While admittedly, I don't know how that will go over with their target demographic of hair metal guitarists, the fact remains that Ibanez did at one time collaborate with Earl Scruggs for his signature banjo model.

The B-200 tenor banjo is very much cut from the same cloth, with its basswood rim, a rolled-brass tone ring, and a warm-sounding mahogany bowl. An ornate, vine-like pattern accentuates the rim, fingerboard, and headstock, resulting in a timeless and eye-catching design.

A well-built and beautiful resonator banjo, the B-200 is a high-quality instrument and a great option for beginner to intermediate players looking to add to their arsenal.

SPECS

Body Style : Resonator/Open-back

: Resonator/Open-back Number of Strings: 6

6 Body Material: Composite

Composite Neck Material: Nato

Nato Fingerboard Material: Rosewood

Rosewood Top Material: 11" Remo LC Smooth

Have you ever been playing an acoustic guitar and thought, "Wow, I wish this was a banjo?" Me neither, but apparently, a lot of people have had this experience, and Gold Tone has answered their call with the AC-6+ Acoustic Composite "Banjitar."

Think of it sort of like a Turducken. You've got your 6-string, guitar-tuned turkey, your 13-inch composite resonator duck, and...well, to be honest, I think I've stretched this analogy as far as it will go.

But the "banjitar" is a tempting alternative for guitar players looking to occasionally cover banjo duties or looking for that specific banjo timbre without falling down a bluegrass rabbit hole.

The comfortable maple neck topped and rosewood fingerboard is sure to feel familiar to any guitarist, and the zero-glide nut system improves playability and consistent note articulation.

Another cool feature of this versatile banjo hybrid is that the resonator can be unscrewed for an instant mellow open-back vibe. And its sliding SMP magnetic pickup allows for on-stage amplification.

It's not quite a guitar, it's not quite a banjo, but it's most certainly an option worth exploring.

5. Best Beginner Banjo Starting Pack – Washburn Americana B8 Banjo Pack

SPECS

Body Style : Resonator

: Resonator Number of Strings: 5

5 Body Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Fingerboard Material: Engineered Wood

Engineered Wood Top Material: Remo Banjo Head

Washburn has been making fretted instruments since 1883, and over that time, they've learned a thing or two about making entry-level instruments both high quality and affordable.

Their Americana B8 Banjo Pack would make an ideal gift for beginner banjo players. Not only does it include a quality banjo, but it also comes with a gig bag, pitch pipe, picks, and an instructional book.

The instrument itself is made from quality tonewoods, and its resonator projects the B8's bright and punchy sound. Combine this with the Remo head and the rosewood-topped maple bridge, and you have an instrument ready for any gig or jam session.

Resonators are great for playing bluegrass music, and the Americana B8 is a great starter banjo to begin your bluegrass journey.

6. Most Visually Striking Banjo – Luna Moonbird 5-String Banjo

SPECS

Body Style : Resonator

: Resonator Number of Strings: 5

5 Body Material: Maple

Maple Neck Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Fingerboard Material: Black Walnut

Black Walnut Top Material: 11" Remo Banjo head

So far, all of the banjos on our list have looked like, well...banjos. And that's not to say that the Luna Moonbird doesn't look like a banjo, but it certainly stands out from the pack.

Luna Guitars was co-founded by noted stained-glass artist Yvonne de Villiers, who sought out to design unique instruments that captured her artistic vision.

This 5-stringed banjo features a mahogany body and neck with black walnut fingerboard, which are as resonant and as they are beautiful.

The unique 25.5-inch scale length will feel familiar to guitar players, as will its comfortable "C" shaped neck. A single humbucker pickup and simple volume control help drive this banjo's sound the moment you plug it in.

Luna's signature mother-of-pearl Moon Phase fret markers are a nice touch to a visually striking and high-quality instrument.

7. Best Budget Resonator Banjo – Recording King Dirty 30's Resonator Banjo

SPECS

Body Style : Resonator

: Resonator Number of Strings: 5

5 Body Material: Multi-ply

Multi-ply Neck Material: Maple

Maple Fingerboard Material: Revebond

Revebond Top Material: Remo Coated head

Rounding out our list is the closed-back Recording King Dirty 30's Resonator Banjo. A closed-back banjo offers more volume and a fuller tone than its open-back counterparts and is often preferred by bluegrass players.

The Recording King Dirty 30s Resonator Banjo’s maple resonator provides a bright, shimmering tone.

The brightness of the maple neck will help you cut through the mix, while its nickel resonator hardware and a Remo head project notes far and wide with ample volume, sustain, and dynamic response.

The Dirty 30s Resonator Banjo is lightweight and comfortable and comes with upscale features that won't break the bank. Perfect for traveling musicians, the Dirty 30s series is a fantastic option for beginner or intermediate players.

Best Banjo for Beginners Buyer's Guide

For people just entering the world of banjos, there can be a lot of question marks. Here we'll give you some key pointers to keep in mind while you look for the right beginner banjo for you.

Types of Banjos

Banjos come in different types, including open-back, resonator, and electric.

Open-back banjos have a mellower sound and are suitable for folk, clawhammer, and old-time music.

Resonator banjos have a brighter and louder sound, making them ideal for bluegrass and country styles.

Electric banjos are amplified and suitable for playing in a band or on stage. There are also guitar/banjo hybrids, such as the Gold Tone Banjitar featured on our list.

Playing Style

What style of banjo playing do you want to pursue? If you're interested in clawhammer or old-time styles, an open-back banjo is a good choice.

For bluegrass or more modern styles, a resonator banjo is more appropriate. Research and listen to different banjo styles to determine which one resonates with you.

Brands You Can Trust

Look for reputable banjo brands known for producing quality instruments. Some popular banjo brands include Deering, Gibson, Gold Tone, Recording King, and Epiphone. Buying from a trusted brand ensures better craftsmanship and support.

Playability

A well-set-up banjo is crucial for a comfortable playing experience. Check if the banjo has a comfortable neck profile and appropriate string action (the height of the strings above the fingerboard). Low action makes playing easier, especially for beginners.

Instrument Components

You'll want to pay attention to the various components of the banjo you're considering. The neck, fingerboard, head, rim, tailpiece, and hardware all contribute to the overall sound and playability.

Check if the banjo has adjustable truss rods for neck adjustments, good-quality tuners for stable tuning, and a solid resonator or open-back design.

Budget

Banjos can range in price from a few hundred dollars to several thousand. As a beginner, you don't need to spend a fortune, but investing in a decent-quality banjo will ensure better playability and sound.

Beginner Banjo Frequently Asked Questions

Four? Five? SIX strings? How many strings is a banjo supposed to have?

Most banjos have either four or five strings. The five-string banjo is the most common type and is typically used in bluegrass and folk music.

The fifth string is what's typically known as a drone string. The four-string banjo, often referred to as tenor banjos, is commonly used in Dixieland jazz and traditional Irish music.

What's the difference between open-back and closed-back?

The main difference between an open-back and a resonator banjo is the presence of a back plate. Open-back banjos have an open back (go figure!), which gives them a mellower and softer sound. They are commonly used in folk, clawhammer, and old-time music.

Resonator banjos have a back plate attached to the banjo's rim, which projects the sound forward and makes it louder and brighter. Resonator banjos are popular in bluegrass and country styles.

What style of banjo playing should I focus on learning?

There are various banjo playing styles, including three-finger picking (Scruggs style), clawhammer, and two-finger picking (melodic style). The style you choose depends on your personal preference and the type of music you enjoy.

Scruggs style is commonly used in bluegrass, clawhammer is popular in folk and old-time music, and melodic style is often used in instrumental tunes. Explore different styles and choose the one that resonates with you, no pun intended.

Conclusion

There are few stringed instruments with such a uniquely definable texture, timbre, and sound quality as the banjo. Regardless of playing style or genre, you know a banjo when you hear one.

Today there are many options for musicians who are just starting to play banjo, from the Washburn all-in-one starter pack to the visually unique Luna Moonbird.

Our top pick, the Epiphone MB-100 First Pick 5-String Open-Back Banjo, is a quality instrument that will help you get your feet under you as you adjust to your new instrument and hone your banjo skills.

Now off you go, strummin' on the ol' banjo.