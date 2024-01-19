4 Songs You Didn’t Know Featured Billy Joel on Piano

Billy Joel, the Long Island piano man known for big hits like “Uptown Girl,” “My Life,” and “Just The Way You Are,” is renowned equally for his singing and skills on those black and white keys. And his already legendary, monthly Madison Square Garden concerts have featured an impressive array of guests like Olivia Rodrigo, Bruce Springsteen, and AC/DC’s Brian Johnson. But once in a blue moon the tables have turned where Joel has popped up on someone else’s recording. But out of context you might not always be aware that it’s him.

Here are four songs featuring Billy Joel on piano that might have slipped under your radar.

1. Twisted Sister, “Be Chrool to Your Scuel” (1985)

One of two songs from the Come Out And Play album that have a poppier ‘50s vibe – the other being their cover of “Leader Of The Pack” – this upbeat anthem featuring Joel on piano, Brian Setzer on guitar, sax player Clarence Clmeons, the Uptown Horns, and Alice Cooper on guest vocals had a gnarly zombie video that fellow Long Island rockers Twisted Sister hoped would make them edgier. Unfortunately, the gory video was banned on MTV, so it ironically became too edgy for the mainstream. But the track is fun, and you can hear Joel’s rollicking ivories starting with the second chorus.

2. Richard Marx, “I Get No Sleep” (1991)

Somewhat in the style of the previous Twisted track, Joel’s robust playing on this Marx anthem from Rush Street offers both subtle support and a dramatic solo during the break. It also swells at key dramatic moments. Joel had asked Marx to sing on two songs on his Stormfront CD, so he returned the favor by appearing here. He certainly adds some nice acoustic keyboard color to the tune.

The third single and first hit (#5 on the Billboard Top 100) from the ‘60s girl group The Shangri-Las reportedly features a young, pre-fame Billy Joel playing the dramatic, slow piano chords throughout the song. (Joel confirmed this in a 1987 interview with Q Magazine. It turns out he wasn’t paid for the gig.) Fun fact: The next Shangri-Las single “Leader of The Pack” went to #1. It didn’t fare so well 21 years later for Twisted Sister.

4. Mick Jones, “Just Wanna Hold” (1989)

For his first and only solo album, Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones took the lead behind the mic. He also brought a lot of friends to the recording party, including singer Carly Simon, famed session drummer Andy Newmark, Billy Joel drummer Liberty DeVitto, and songwriter Diane Warren. On this energetic rock tune, guitarist Ian Hunter and singers Joe Lynn Turner and Billy Joel (for the choruses) join in. The video shows Joel playing piano as well. Jones would go on to produce Joel’s 1991 album Storm Front. (Everything in this article feels full circle, doesn’t it?)

