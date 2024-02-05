Watch Olivia Rodrigo Shower Billy Joel with Praise Backstage at GRAMMYs: “You’re the Blueprint”

Billy Joel has posted a video clip on his YouTube Shorts page capturing a backstage chat between him and young pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo at the Grammy Awards this past Sunday, February 4. The clip clearly was shot before Joel hit the Grammy stage to deliver the live debut of “Turn the Lights Back On,” the first new original tune he’s released in nearly two decades.

Videos by American Songwriter

[Buy Billy Joel Concert Tickets]

In the video, Rodrigo says to Joel, “I was asking how long it’s been since you put out a song.”

The Piano Man answers by noting, “Well, they released recordings that I made but I’ve never meant for them to be released.”

At this point, the guy shooting the video, who apparently is “Turn the Lights Back On” co-writer and producer Freddy Wexler, interjects, “But even that was how long? Seventeen years ago.”

[RELATED: Billy Joel Teases First Album in 22 Years, Closes GRAMMYs Out with Epic “You May Be Right” Performance]

Hearing that, Rodrigo excitedly comments, “This is so exciting then.” She then asks Joel. “How do you feel? Are you nervous at all?”

“No, it’s like I’m not as wrapped up in it as I used to be,” the Piano Man responds, before pointing toward Wexler and saying, “He’s the one who’s all [excited].”

[Buy Olivia Rodrigo Concert Tickets]

Wexler then shares, “I became a songwriter because of Billy.”

Reacting to Wexler’s admission, Rodrigo says, “Oh, really? I think we all kind of did.” She then looks at Joel and declares, “You’re the blueprint.”

As the video ends, Rodrigo gives a little plug to Joel’s new song.

“‘Turn the Lights Back On,’ Billy Joel. Out now!” she says.

Fans React to Rodrigo and Joel’s Backstage Chat

The video of Rodrigo and Joel sharing a backstage moment at the Grammys inspired a bunch of fans to comment about the intergenerational meeting of the music stars.

“I love how nice he is to the young lady,” one fan wrote in the YouTube comments section. “I’ve loved Billy Joel since at least ‘The Piano Man’ and I love pretty much all of his songs. Keep singing.”

Another fan asked, “When is Billy and Olivia gonna collaborate on a song?”

A third fan reacted, “One of my life-long all-time favourite artists meeting my favourite new artist! What an unexpected treat!”

About Joel’s and Rodrigo’s Grammy Appearances

As previously reported, Joel sang “Turn the Lights Back On” during the Grammys, and also performed his 1980 hit “You May Be Right” to close out the event. Rodrigo also performed, belting out her recent hit “Vampire,” which was nominated in multiple categories.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.