4 Songs You Didn’t Know Featured Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow is one of Hollywood’s leading actresses. With famed roles in such films as Proof , The Royal Tenenbaums and Shakespeare in Love – the latter of which earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress – Paltrow has been a mainstay in Hollywood for more than 30 years. In between her renowned acting gigs, Paltrow has also dabbled in music, singing duets and providing background vocals for artists across genres. Check out four songs you didn’t know featured the legendary actress.

1. “Cruisin'” by Huey Lewis and Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow and Huey Lewis didn’t just co-star in the 2000 road trip film, Duets, they also sang together. In the film, Paltrow plays Liv Dean, the estranged daughter of Lewis’ Ricky Dean. During a karaoke contest, the two team up on a duet of Smokey Robinson’s 1979 hit, “Cruisin.'” The actors’ rendition also cruised to the top of the charts, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart.

2. “Me & Tennessee” by Tim McGraw and Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow put her musical chops front and center onscreen again when she starred opposite Tim McGraw in the 2010 film, Country Strong. Paltrow plays a country music singer struggling with alcoholism who is cheating on her husband, portrayed by McGraw.

The two recorded a duet, “Me & Tennessee,” which was written by Paltrow’s then-husband and frontman of Coldplay, Chris Martin. “Me & Tennessee” appears on the film’s soundtrack and peaked in the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 2011. McGraw included it on his 2013 album, Tim McGraw & Friends.

3. “Everglow” by Coldplay

When she’s not singing lead, Paltrow’s voice has also shown up as a background vocalist. This is true for “Everglow,” a deep cut off Coldplay’s 2015 album, A Head Full of Dreams. Paltrow recorded her vocals before she filed for divorce from lead singer Chris Martin in April 2015. It was released as the fifth single off the album, hitting No. 8 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

4. “It’s Only Love” by Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow’s 2002 album, C’mon, C’mon, marked a departure in sound, one that took her in a more pop direction with hits “Soak Up the Sun” and “All I Wanna Do.” One of the deep cuts off that project, “It’s Only Love,” features guest vocals from none other than Paltrow. Her gentle voice can be heard in the background on the chorus as Crow sings, You were master of so many/Savior to none/I waged all of my hopes so plenty on you/Now look what I’ve become/It’s only love.

