When We Were Young 2024: How To Buy Tickets

Tickets for the When We Were Young 2024 festival are already moving quickly and it’s no surprise why — the list of performers is insane. Fans heading to When We Were Young are going to see one of the widest arrays of talent the festival has put on yet.

Over 50 bands are heading to When We Were Young 2024, giving festival-goers more options at this festival than most others. Some of the most notable acts include My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, and “Dirty Little Secret” rockers the All-American Rejects.

Over 50 bands are heading to When We Were Young 2024, giving festival-goers more options at this festival than most others. Some of the most notable acts include My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, and "Dirty Little Secret" rockers the All-American Rejects.

When We Were Young 2024 will continue where the previous two festivals started at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. This year’s festival will be held on October 19th and 20th, and while the festival is still several months away, tickets are already moving fast.

There are four different pricing tiers for When We Were Young festival 2024 tickets. You can get a General Admission ticket if you just want to see the acts, General Admission+ for a couple of added benefits, VIP for even more access and exclusivity, and finally the VIP Cabana package that comes with 10 tickets for entrance to the festival and a private cabana to watch the festival from.

General Admission tickets will get you entry to the festival for either the first or second day, or both days. They will also allow you to buy merchandise, food, and beverages from vendors throughout the festival.

If you're looking to get tickets to the When We Were Young Festival, you can find them directly through StubHub or by clicking here.

When We Were Young 2024 Lineup

FAQs

When do When We Were Young 2024 tickets go on sale?

When We Were Young 2024 tickets are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the 2024 When We Were Young Festival?

You can buy official tickets to see My Chemical Romance, The All-American Rejects, and Fall Out Boy at When We Were Young directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the 2024 When We Were Young Festival?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the 2024 iteration of

When We Were Young as tickets are already on sale now.

How much do When We Were Young tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

There are different pricing tiers at When We Were Young, each with its own list of benefits. General Admission tickets will grant you entry into the festival for a specified number of days (either the first or second day, or both) while VIP tickets come with even more benefits.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Ticketmaster has set a limit of 8 tickets per transaction for When We Were Young 2024. If you want to buy more tickets, you might be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

Regular General Admission tickets to When We Were Young 2024 grant you entry to the festival and allow you to purchase food and beverages from vendors. VIP tickets give you a little more access as well as a host of benefits, including entry to exclusive areas, a dedicated location for merchandise, and much more.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the 2024 When We Were Young Festival?

It doesn’t look like there will be any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the 2024 When We Were Young Festival.

The 2024 When We Were Young Festival will take place the weekend of October 19th and 20th at the Las Vegas Strip in Winchester, Nevada.

Is there an age restriction for the When We Were Young Festival?

There isn’t an age restriction for When We Were Young 2024. The only age restriction is for the VIP Cabana ticket package where guests need to be 21 or older.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the festival’s policy. Please contact the festival directly for more information.

Can I bring a camera or recording device to the When We Were Young Festival?

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at When We Were Young?

Yes, there will be a merchandise table for festival-goers who want some fun items. VIP ticket holders will have access to exclusive merchandise tables as well.

What happens if the festival is postponed or canceled?

If the festival is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the festival is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets to When We Were Young through authorized sellers.