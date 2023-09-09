5 Passionate Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Duets

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have both established their own legacies in country music as solo acts. But sprinkled throughout their solo albums are a series of duets that show off the chemistry between the husband and wife. Following several successful duets throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, the couple dropped a full duet album in 2017, The Rest of Our Life, demonstrating how the power of their voices doesn’t fade over time. We revisit some of their best duets below.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “I Need You”

“I Need You” is an essential duet in McGraw and Hill’s catalog. While most of their duets showcase Hill’s powerhouse vocals, “I Need You” instead lets the softness of their beautiful voices shine. The imagery-heavy lyrics capture the purity of love, which the couple effectively delivers in the performance. “I Need You” is simply stunning.

2. “It’s Your Love”

“It’s Your Love” is a classic McGraw and Hill duet. From the intimate lyrics to the couple’s emotive delivery, this 1997 single is country gold that shows off the depth of their love. The song was a massive success, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and becoming the first Top 10 hit on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 for both artists. It was the first duet between a married couple to top the Hot Country Songs chart, a feat not achieved again until 2023 with Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn.

3. “Let’s Make Love”

McGraw and Hill weren’t afraid to turn up the heat on “Let’s Make Love.” This power ballad is pure romance with such lyrics as I wanna feel you in my soul/Until the sun comes up/Let’s make love. Both offer an understated vocal performance, letting the passion of the lyrics shine through in their voices. The song was a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and won them a Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals in 2001.

[RELATED: Top 10 Faith Hill Songs]

4. “Speak to a Girl”

McGraw and Hill introduced The Rest of Our Life with “Speak to a Girl,” the sentimental song that emphasizes gentleness in a man over material possessions. Hill’s poignant voice matches that of her husband’s, the two trading verses before their voices tap into their true power in the chorus. The tenderness of the lyrics is captured in both of their voices, making for one of their best duets.

5. “Love Me to Lie”

A deep cut off their duets’ album, The Rest of Our Life, “Love Me to Lie” is one of Tim and Faith’s most emotional offerings. Hill’s passionate performance takes center stage with her husband providing subtle, yet poignant supporting harmonies. With just a piano backing them, the song about a couple whose relationship is on the rocks is not only one of the most powerful on the album but one of their best duets across the board.

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Paramount+