Hayley Williams Speaks Out on Paramore Concert Cancelations

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams is clearing up rumors and concerns over the band’s cancelation of several shows during their current North American Tour due to illness. The band first postponed their show in San Francisco on July 22, which has since been moved to August 7, and was forced to reschedule three more shows in July.

Williams shared a health update with fans on her Instagram Story on Friday (July 28). “As you know, we postponed a handful of dates due to illness,” she wrote (quote via Billboard). “We kick back up Saturday in Tulsa (!!!) after a week of misery, sadness, and bellyfuls of antibiotics and steroids. For the record, we did not have food poisoning or a band-wide shit fest. … In all seriousness, this past week has been really tough. Nobody would know this but I started getting sick in Houston (non contagious) and muscled my way all the way through LA. Adrenaline is a wonder! But by the time the excitement and the nerves from all the LA shenanigans wore off, my body just gave out.”

She then personally apologized for “the disappointment and frustration my illness caused everyone who was planning on going to any of those original dates.” Williams also shared several photos from her week of recovery. Titled “i live dump,” photos include a “Feel Better” balloon and the singer’s nasal swab.

“Touring is different at 34 than it was at 16, when leaving home felt like the greatest escape,” she continued. “Even in my 20’s, I benefitted from the constant movement. It was a perfect distraction from relational issues and my own mind. At this age, I have my own home life, a community, a dog, my sisters and the rest of my family who are getting older… Alf and I go on neighborhood walks with my elderly neighbor and her dog. It’s quite a lot to leave behind.

“But then, we get on stage for 2 hours and I see the world through this joyous, hopeful and wide-open lens,” she added. “It’s a view I simply cannot get from home. And it’s very healing — especially as obsessed and addicted to the daily doom-scroll of local, national, and global news as I am. This tour has done my heart a lot of good. I couldn’t be more grateful for the faces I see the first few seconds after we walk onstage during the intro. Those people revive me, nightly.”

a new message from hayley regarding the postponed shows and sickness ♥️ pic.twitter.com/YtlPPjp38W — jen (@YELYAHG00N) July 28, 2023

Paramore North American Tour Dates:

July 30 – Enterprise Center @ St. Louis, MO

August 2 – Fiserv Forum @ Milwaukee, WI

August 3 – Xcel Energy Center @ Saint Paul, MN

August 7 – Chase Center @ San Francisco, CA

August 9 – Climate Pledge Arena @ Seattle, WA

August 10 – Veterans Memorial Coliseum @ Portland, OR

August 13 – Delta Center @ Salt Lake City, UT

