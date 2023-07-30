Cory Asbury Reveals Details Behind New Album ‘Pioneer’

Cory Asbury has announced his fifth studio album, Pioneer, will be available on September 15 via BEC Recordings. Asbury teamed with Nashville’s A-list songwriters for the 11-track album. Song credits include Lori McKenna (Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift), Shane Stevens (Lady A, Walker Hayes), Tom Douglas (Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert), and Paul Mabury (Lauren Daigle, Chris Tomlin).

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’ll always be the ‘Reckless Love’ guy, but my art has evolved,” Asbury said in a release. “I’ve changed. I’ve grown. And hopefully after more than 3 years, I’ve got something new to say. After all, that is the office of the artist—to give language to the things we all feel and experience.”

[RELATED: Cory Asbury Releases First New Music in Three Years with “Kind”]

The project featured previously released song “Kind,” his first new music in three years, as well as new track, “These Are the Days,” available now.

“‘Kind’ grapples with what it means to truly be human,” Asbury previously disclosed upon the song’s release. “Loss, failure, and grace are what make life painfully beautiful… I hope this message resonates with others who may be battling their own struggles and I pray they find comfort knowing they are not alone.”

Pioneer has the singer “drawing influence from Nashville’s music scene,” a release explained. The project also “explores a new side of Asbury while maintaining honest and cutting lyrics that speak to the fragility of the human experience,” the release continued.

Pioneer follows Asbury’s 2020 project, To Love a Fool. The album featured the gold-certified single “The Father’s House.” A complete track listing follows.

Pioneer Track list:



1. “Dawn” (intro)

2. “The Promise Is The Same”

3. “Everything Belongs”

4. “Misunderstood”

5. “My Inheritance”

6. “These Are The Days”

7. “White Knuckled”

8. “Pioneer”

9. “Kind”

10. “Only Jesus For My Pain”

11. “Until We Meet Again”

(Photo Credit: Rachel and Connor Dwyer / Courtesy Paul Freundlich Associates)