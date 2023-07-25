5 Tours to Catch in Fall 2023

As we work our way through the heat of summer, we can’t wait to enjoy some cooler weather this fall. And with cooler weather come some cool tours from music’s biggest acts.

Acts like Peter Gabriel, John Mayer, and boygenius are all hitting the road in the fall. And to top it off, Aerosmith and the Eagles are calling it quits and making their rounds on their goodbye tours, ones you don’t want to miss. So as we get through the heatwave of summer, here are 5 tours we can look forward to as the weather gets a tad bit cooler.

1. Aerosmith

Peace Out — The Farewell Tour

Dates: Sept. 2-Jan. 26

The Peace Out Tour will kick off on September 2 in Philadelphia and end on January 26, 2024, in Montreal, Canada. The dates so far are exclusively in North America with stops in Atlanta, Seattle, Boston, and Los Angeles. The Black Crowes will join Aerosmith on all dates. “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT!” the band shared in a statement. “Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

AEROSMITH “PEACE OUT” TOUR DATES

Sep 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sep 06 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sep 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sep 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sep 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sep 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sep 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Oct 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Oct 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Oct 20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

Oct 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Oct 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Oct 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov 01 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Arena

2. Eagles

The Long Goodbye Tour

Dates: Sept. 7-Nov. 17

Supporting act: Steely Dan

The Eagles are saying goodbye to their touring days with their The Long Goodbye Final Tour. The tour will kick off in the fall of 2023, and dates are expected to run through 2025. The final tour, featuring the Eagles’ Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, is currently scheduled to start on Sept. 7 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and go through several major cities within the U.S. before wrapping up on Nov. 14 in Lexington, Kentucky. “We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round,” said the Eagles.

Eagles, The Long Goodbye Tour 2023

Sept. 7 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 8 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 11 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 13 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 16 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Sept. 20 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Oct. 5 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 6 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 9 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 10 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 13 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 17 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Nov. 2 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 4 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 7 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 9 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Nov. 14 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Nov. 17 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 18 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

3. Peter Gabriel

i/o — The Tour

Dates: Sept. 14-Oct. 13

Supporting his new album, i/o, Peter Gabriel is set to embark on the upcoming tour of 22 shows across the U.K. and Europe, which will kick off on May 18 in Krakow, Poland, and conclude on June 23, in Dublin, Ireland, followed by a North American Tour.

Peter Gabriel 2023 ‘i/o’ European Dates:



May 18 – Krakow, Poland @ Tuaron Arena

May 20 – Verona, Italy @ Verona Arena

May 21 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Arena

May 23 – Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena

May 24 – Lille, France @ Stade Pierre-Mauroy

May 26 – Berlin, German @ Waldbuehne

May 28 – Munich, Germany @ Koeingsplatz

May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

May 31 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

June 2 – Bergen, Norway @ Koengen

June 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 6 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

June 8 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

June 10 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

June 12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

June 13 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

June 15 – Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena

June 17 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilitia Arena

June 19 – London, UK @ 02 Arena

June 22 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

June 23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

June 25 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:

Sept. 8 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 9 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 13 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Sept. 14 – Boston, Massachusetts @ TD Garden

Sept. 16 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 18 – New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden

September 20 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena – NEW SHOW

September 22 – Buffalo, New York @ KeyBank Center – NEW SHOW

September 23 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ PPG Paints Arena – NEW SHOW

September 25 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena – NEW SHOW

September 27 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – NEW SHOW

September 29 – Detroit, Michigan @Little Caesars Arena – NEW SHOW

September 30 – Chicago, Illinois @ United Center

October 2 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Fiserv Forum – NEW SHOW

October 3 – St. Paul , Minnesota @ Xcel Energy Center – NEW SHOW

October 7 – Vancouver, British Columbia @Rogers Arena

October 8 – Seattle, Washington @ Climate Pledge Arena

October 11 – San Francisco, California @ Chase Center

October 13 – Los Angeles, California @ Kia Forum

October 14 – Palm Springs, California @ Acrisure Arena – NEW SHOW

October 16 – Denver, Colorado @ Ball Arena – NEW SHOW

October 18 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center – NEW SHOW

October 19 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center – NEW SHOW

October 21 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center – NEW SHOW

4. John Mayer

Solo Acoustic Fall Tour

Dates: Oct. 3-Nov. 10

After wrapping his spring tour in April 2023, John Mayer’s is expanding his Solo Tour into the fall. The fall leg will kick off on Oct. 3 in New York City, making stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, and Nashville, before wrapping on Nov. 10 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Joining Mayer on his fall trek will be special guest JP Saxe. “Deeply overjoyed we get to keep doing this. thx for bringing me along,” Saxe posted in Mayer’s comment section of Instagram.

Fall Tour Dates:

Oct. 3 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 6 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct. 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 13 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Oct. 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct. 20 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Oct. 21 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Oct. 23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Oct. 25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Nov. 1 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Nov. 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

Nov. 7 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Nov. 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

5. Boygenius

The Tour

Dates: Sept. 25-Oct. 31

Originally formed in 2018, Boygenius, the supergroup made up of Lucy Dacus, Pheobe Bridgers, and Julien Baker, added new fall dates to their world tour. The new dates kick off on Sept. 25 in Boston, Massachusetts, making stops in Philadelphia and New York, before wrapping in Los Angeles on Oct. 31. The opening acts for the tour include Palehound, Samia, Muna, 100 gecs, and Sloppy Jane.

Tour Dates:

09-25 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

09-28 New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

09-30 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

10-01 Columbia, MD – All Things Go Festival

10-02 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

10-31 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy