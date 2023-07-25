5 Tours to Catch in Fall 2023

As we work our way through the heat of summer, we can’t wait to enjoy some cooler weather this fall. And with cooler weather come some cool tours from music’s biggest acts.
Videos by American Songwriter
Acts like Peter Gabriel, John Mayer, and boygenius are all hitting the road in the fall. And to top it off, Aerosmith and the Eagles are calling it quits and making their rounds on their goodbye tours, ones you don’t want to miss. So as we get through the heatwave of summer, here are 5 tours we can look forward to as the weather gets a tad bit cooler.
1. Aerosmith
Peace Out — The Farewell Tour
Dates: Sept. 2-Jan. 26
The Peace Out Tour will kick off on September 2 in Philadelphia and end on January 26, 2024, in Montreal, Canada. The dates so far are exclusively in North America with stops in Atlanta, Seattle, Boston, and Los Angeles. The Black Crowes will join Aerosmith on all dates. “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT!” the band shared in a statement. “Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”
Concerts allow you to capture once-in-a-lifetime moments, from reunions to anniversaries, seeing musical legends, and capturing a number of the brightest new stars during some of their most towering moments. Be sure to preserve and share your concert moments by checking out mixplaces.com for a mapped keepsake of your day, where you can transform those moments into artwork.
AEROSMITH “PEACE OUT” TOUR DATES
Sep 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sep 06 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sep 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Sep 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sep 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sep 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sep 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Oct 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Oct 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Oct 20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
Oct 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Oct 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Oct 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Nov 01 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Arena
2. Eagles
The Long Goodbye Tour
Dates: Sept. 7-Nov. 17
Supporting act: Steely Dan
The Eagles are saying goodbye to their touring days with their The Long Goodbye Final Tour. The tour will kick off in the fall of 2023, and dates are expected to run through 2025. The final tour, featuring the Eagles’ Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, is currently scheduled to start on Sept. 7 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and go through several major cities within the U.S. before wrapping up on Nov. 14 in Lexington, Kentucky. “We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round,” said the Eagles.
Be sure to preserve and share your concert moments by checking out mixplaces.com for a mapped keepsake of your day, where you can transform those moments into artwork.
Eagles, The Long Goodbye Tour 2023
Sept. 7 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 8 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 11 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Sept. 13 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Sept. 16 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Sept. 20 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
Oct. 5 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 6 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 9 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 10 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 13 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 17 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Nov. 2 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Nov. 4 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Nov. 7 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Nov. 9 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Nov. 14 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Nov. 17 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Nov. 18 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
3. Peter Gabriel
i/o — The Tour
Dates: Sept. 14-Oct. 13
Supporting his new album, i/o, Peter Gabriel is set to embark on the upcoming tour of 22 shows across the U.K. and Europe, which will kick off on May 18 in Krakow, Poland, and conclude on June 23, in Dublin, Ireland, followed by a North American Tour.
Be sure to preserve and share your concert moments by checking out mixplaces.com for a mapped keepsake of your day, where you can transform those moments into artwork.
Peter Gabriel 2023 ‘i/o’ European Dates:
May 18 – Krakow, Poland @ Tuaron Arena
May 20 – Verona, Italy @ Verona Arena
May 21 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Arena
May 23 – Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena
May 24 – Lille, France @ Stade Pierre-Mauroy
May 26 – Berlin, German @ Waldbuehne
May 28 – Munich, Germany @ Koeingsplatz
May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
May 31 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
June 2 – Bergen, Norway @ Koengen
June 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
June 6 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
June 8 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
June 10 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
June 12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
June 13 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
June 15 – Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena
June 17 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilitia Arena
June 19 – London, UK @ 02 Arena
June 22 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
June 23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
June 25 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:
Sept. 8 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
Sept. 9 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre
Sept. 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 13 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
Sept. 14 – Boston, Massachusetts @ TD Garden
Sept. 16 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 18 – New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden
September 20 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena – NEW SHOW
September 22 – Buffalo, New York @ KeyBank Center – NEW SHOW
September 23 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ PPG Paints Arena – NEW SHOW
September 25 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena – NEW SHOW
September 27 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – NEW SHOW
September 29 – Detroit, Michigan @Little Caesars Arena – NEW SHOW
September 30 – Chicago, Illinois @ United Center
October 2 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Fiserv Forum – NEW SHOW
October 3 – St. Paul , Minnesota @ Xcel Energy Center – NEW SHOW
October 7 – Vancouver, British Columbia @Rogers Arena
October 8 – Seattle, Washington @ Climate Pledge Arena
October 11 – San Francisco, California @ Chase Center
October 13 – Los Angeles, California @ Kia Forum
October 14 – Palm Springs, California @ Acrisure Arena – NEW SHOW
October 16 – Denver, Colorado @ Ball Arena – NEW SHOW
October 18 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center – NEW SHOW
October 19 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center – NEW SHOW
October 21 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center – NEW SHOW
4. John Mayer
Solo Acoustic Fall Tour
Dates: Oct. 3-Nov. 10
After wrapping his spring tour in April 2023, John Mayer’s is expanding his Solo Tour into the fall. The fall leg will kick off on Oct. 3 in New York City, making stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, and Nashville, before wrapping on Nov. 10 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Joining Mayer on his fall trek will be special guest JP Saxe. “Deeply overjoyed we get to keep doing this. thx for bringing me along,” Saxe posted in Mayer’s comment section of Instagram.
Be sure to preserve and share your concert moments by checking out mixplaces.com for a mapped keepsake of your day, where you can transform those moments into artwork.
Fall Tour Dates:
Oct. 3 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Oct. 6 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Oct. 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 13 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Oct. 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Oct. 20 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
Oct. 21 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
Oct. 23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Oct. 25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Oct. 30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Nov. 1 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Nov. 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
Nov. 7 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Nov. 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
5. Boygenius
The Tour
Dates: Sept. 25-Oct. 31
Originally formed in 2018, Boygenius, the supergroup made up of Lucy Dacus, Pheobe Bridgers, and Julien Baker, added new fall dates to their world tour. The new dates kick off on Sept. 25 in Boston, Massachusetts, making stops in Philadelphia and New York, before wrapping in Los Angeles on Oct. 31. The opening acts for the tour include Palehound, Samia, Muna, 100 gecs, and Sloppy Jane.
Tour Dates:
09-25 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall
09-28 New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl
09-30 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
10-01 Columbia, MD – All Things Go Festival
10-02 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
10-31 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Be sure to preserve and share your concert moments by checking out mixplaces.com for a mapped keepsake of your day, where you can transform those moments into artwork.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy