4 Songs You Didn’t Know Morgane Stapleton Wrote For Other Artists

Morgane Stapleton is more than just Chris Stapleton’s wife and background singer—she’s also a poignant singer-songwriter. Long before she and Stapleton wed in October 2007, she got her start as a songwriter in Nashville under her maiden name Morgane Hayes, penning songs for superstars such as Carrie Underwood. She’s co-written plenty of songs with her husband, and the two established themselves as powerhouses both on and off the stage. Here are four songs you didn’t know Morgane Stapleton wrote for other artists.

1. “Don’t Forget to Remember Me” by Carrie Underwood

Written by Morgane Hayes, Ashley Gorley, and Kelley Lovelace

Underwood was a newly minted American Idol winner when she released her debut album, Some Hearts, in November 2005. Released as the fourth single off the album, “Don’t Forget to Remember Me” struck a chord with its sentimental lyrics about a mother and daughter saying goodbye as the daughter leaves for college. But before she goes, her mother offers her a few pieces of wisdom such as, Here’s a map and here’s a Bible / If you ever lose your way / Just one more thing before you leave/Don’t forget to remember me. The song was one of many hits off Some Hearts, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

2. “We Tried” by Trisha Yearwood

Written by Morgane Hayes, Chris Stapleton, and Liz Rose

Three of Nashville’s best songwriters Chris Stapleton, his future wife Morgane, and Liz Rose teamed up to write this deep cut for Trisha Yearwood’s 2007 album, Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love. This gently upbeat, acoustic-leaning country song suits the beautiful tones in Yearwood’s voice as she addresses her flaws and strengths to a potential lover she’s willing to try to make a relationship work with. The album reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

3. “Talk is Cheap” by Alan Jackson

Written by Morgane Stapleton, Chris Stapleton, and Guy Clark

The all-star songwriting team of Guy Clark and Chris and Morgane Stapleton offer a dose of wisdom with “Talk is Cheap.” Featured on Jackson’s 2012 album, Thirty Miles West, “Talk is Cheap” is focused on the idea of putting action behind the words we say with such lyrics as Get busy living / Or at least die trying / Wine is for tasting / Roads for taking / Talk is cheap and times are wasting. The song is quintessentially country and a natural fit for Jackson’s southern drawl, the album becoming his 10th to top the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

4. “You Ain’t Right” by LeAnn Rimes

Written by Morgane Hayes, Chris Stapleton, and Liz Rose

LeAnn Rimes was true to the name of her 2013 album, Spitfire, as evidenced by the track “You Ain’t Right” co-written by Morgane and Chris Stapleton with Liz Rose. This deep cut takes a bold aim at a low-life husband who isn’t pulling his weight when it comes to sustaining the household, as evidenced by the quick-talking lyrics, Get a mess of babies born/Swat the flies, sweep the floors/What’d I do it for?/Honey what did you do?/You hang out with the boys/Get drunk and drink all night/Spend my pay, well you sleep all day. The album peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM