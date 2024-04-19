2024 Record Store Day April 20: Vinyl Releases from The Beatles, Willie Nelson, Lainey Wilson, & More

Just a reminder that the 2024 edition of the annual Record Store Day celebration takes place this Saturday, April 20. As usual, a bounty of limited-edition vinyl discs will be sold exclusively at independent record shops throughout the U.S. and other countries.

For this installment of the event, more than 380 titles will be available. Discs from The Beatles, The Grateful Dead, Elton John, John Lennon, Willie Nelson, The Rolling Stones, and Lainey Wilson will be included.

Here’s a look at a selection of the interesting release that will be available as part of the 2024 Record Store Day extravaganza:

The Beatles, Limited Edition RSD3 Turntable and Four 3-Inch Singles

This unique Record Store Day release features limited-edition miniature “RSD3” record player. The player boasts a Beatles-branded dust cover and turntable base. The turntable is Bluetooth-enabled, and the package includes four 3-inch records featuring songs that The Beatles played 60 years ago on The Ed Sullivan Show—“I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Til There Was You,” “She Loves You,” and “I Saw Her Standing There.”

Each disc is housed in a picture sleeve. The record player also comes with a carrying case that can hold up to 10 3-inch discs. The four discs also will be sold separately.

The Grateful Dead, Nightfall of Diamonds

The Grateful Dead’s Record Store Day offering is a four-LP set titled Nightfall of Diamonds, which features the full concert that the band played on October 16, 1989, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The discs will be pressed on 180-gram vinyl, and the second of the fourth disc will feature an etching.

Elton John, Caribou (50th Anniversary Edition)

In honor of the 50th anniversary of John’s 1974 album Caribou, the pop-rock legend is releasing a limited-edition, expanded two-LP set pressed on 180-gram sky-blue vinyl. The Record Store Day exclusive features the original album, including the hits “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” and “The Bitch Is Back,” plus a disc of bonus tracks.

John Lennon, Mind Games EP

Lennon’s Record Store Day release is a limited-edition Mind Games 12-inch EP. The discs gives fans a preview of the 50th anniversary Mind Games box set that’s due out in July 2024. Two variants of the EP will be available—a 180-gram black vinyl version and a 140-gram glow-in-the-dark vinyl edition.

The discs will feature new mixes of two songs from Lennon’s 1973 album Mind Games, the hit title track and “Aisumasen (I’m Sorry).” They also will include the non-album track “I’m the Greatest” and an outtake version of “You Are Here.” “I’m the Greatest” is a song that Lennon wrote for Ringo Starr’s 1973 solo album Ringo that featured contributions from Starr and George Harrison.

Willie Nelson, Phases and Stages

Nelson is issuing an expanded two-LP version of his 1974 album Phases and Stages in honor of its 50th anniversary. The album features the Top-20 country hit “Bloody Mary Morning.” The RSD release will include a bonus LP featuring alternate versions of most of the tracks.

The Rolling Stones, Live at Racket, NYC

The Rolling Stones are offering up a limited-edition LP. The disc feature the full seven-song set that they played at the Racket NYC club in New York City on October 19, 2023. The performance was on the eve of the release of their new album, Hackney Diamonds. The show featured the live debut of four songs from the record, including “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.” Lady Gaga ma:3 a surprise duet appearance with Mick Jagger on the last tune.

The disc is pressed on 180-gram white vinyl. The live recordings previously were only available as part of a deluxe two-CD edition of Hackney Diamonds.

Lainey Wilson, Ain’t that some s—, I found a few hits, cause country’s cool again

This four-track compilation features Wilson’s new single, “Country’s Cool Again.” The compilation also includes previous hits “Things a Man Oughta Know,” “Heart Like a Truck,” and “Watermelon Moonshine.” The collector’s edition set features two 7-inch discs housed in a gatefold sleeve. Only 850 copies will be available.

Other Record Store Day Releases

Other 2024 Record Store Day releases include discs from The Black Crowes, David Bowie, Jeff Buckley, Kate Bush, Sabrina Carpenter Jim Croce, The Cure, Death Cab for Cutie, De La Soul, The Doors, Fleetwood Mac, George Harrison, Nas, Noah Kahan, Neil Young with Crazy Horse, Paramore, Pearl Jam, Olivia Rodrigo, Linda Ronstadt, Todd Rundgren, Mavis Staples, Ringo Starr, Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros, Talking Heads, Thin Lizzy, U2, Summer Walker, The Who, Wilco, Heart’s Ann Wilson, Dwight Yoakam, and Frank Zappa.

Check out the full list at RecordStoreDay.com.