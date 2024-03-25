The Pretty Reckless To Support AC/DC on 2024 European Tour

Rockers AC/DC announced their upcoming Power Up Tour a little while ago, but they’ve just revealed who will be opening for them on the tour: The Pretty Reckless. The band will support the legendary rock band on the tour through Europe this spring and summer. It certainly makes sense: AC/DC has long been referenced as a major influence for The Pretty Reckless and frontwoman Taylor Momsen has been a longtime fan.

“Amazing songwriting, amazing band,” Momsen said in an interview several years ago. “Have you ever seen a bad AC/DC performance? There isn’t one. Every show, balls to the wall. You can’t duplicate them.”

The AC/DC 2024 Tour will kick off with The Pretty Reckless on May 17 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany at Veltins Arena. The tour should end on August 17 in Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park.

All presale events for the upcoming European tour have ended, but tickets are still widely available for most of the tour dates. We recommend checking Viagogo first since the platform tends to have tons of tickets for international (non-US) concerts at great prices.

If Viagogo doesn’t work out, tickets are also available via Ticketmaster and Stubhub. We like to recommend Stubhub for last-minute tickets, especially to shows that have sold out. You might just get lucky and score tickets that you wouldn’t be able to find anywhere else.

Get your tickets to see AC/DC and The Pretty Reckless live in Europe before they’re totally gone!

May 17 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany – Veltins Arena

May 21 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany – Veltins Arena

May 25 – Reggio Emilia, Italy – RCF Arena

May 29 – Seville, Spain – La Cartuja Stadium

June 01 – Seville, Spain – La Cartuja Stadium (NEW!)

June 05 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruyff Arena

June 09 – Munich, Germany – Olympic Stadium

June 12 – Munich, Germany – Olympic Stadium

June 16 – Dresden, Germany – Rinne

June 19 – Dresden, Germany – Rinne (NEW!)

June 23 – Vienna, Austria – Ernst Happel Stadium

June 26 – Vienna, Austria – Ernst Happel Stadium

June 29 – Zurich, Switzerland – Letzigrund Stadium

July 03 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

July 07 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

July 13 – Hockenheim, Germany – Ring

July 17 – Stuttgart, Germany – Wasen

July 21 – Bratislava, Slovakia – Old Airport

July 27 – Nuremberg, Germany – Zeppelinfeld

July 31 – Hannover, Germany – Messe

August 04 – Hannover, Germany – Messe (NEW!)

August 09 – Dessel, Belgium – Festivalpark Stenehei

August 13 – Paris, France – Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

August 17 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park

Photo courtesy of Atom Splitter PR

