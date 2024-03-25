The Pretty Reckless To Support AC/DC on 2024 European Tour

Rockers AC/DC announced their upcoming Power Up Tour a little while ago, but they’ve just revealed who will be opening for them on the tour: The Pretty Reckless. The band will support the legendary rock band on the tour through Europe this spring and summer. It certainly makes sense: AC/DC has long been referenced as a major influence for The Pretty Reckless and frontwoman Taylor Momsen has been a longtime fan.
“Amazing songwriting, amazing band,” Momsen said in an interview several years ago. “Have you ever seen a bad AC/DC performance? There isn’t one. Every show, balls to the wall. You can’t duplicate them.”
The AC/DC 2024 Tour will kick off with The Pretty Reckless on May 17 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany at Veltins Arena. The tour should end on August 17 in Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park.
All presale events for the upcoming European tour have ended, but tickets are still widely available for most of the tour dates. We recommend checking Viagogo first since the platform tends to have tons of tickets for international (non-US) concerts at great prices.
If Viagogo doesn’t work out, tickets are also available via Ticketmaster and Stubhub. We like to recommend Stubhub for last-minute tickets, especially to shows that have sold out. You might just get lucky and score tickets that you wouldn’t be able to find anywhere else.
Get your tickets to see AC/DC and The Pretty Reckless live in Europe before they’re totally gone!
AC/DC 2024 Tour Dates
May 17 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany – Veltins Arena
May 21 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany – Veltins Arena
May 25 – Reggio Emilia, Italy – RCF Arena
May 29 – Seville, Spain – La Cartuja Stadium
June 01 – Seville, Spain – La Cartuja Stadium (NEW!)
June 05 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruyff Arena
June 09 – Munich, Germany – Olympic Stadium
June 12 – Munich, Germany – Olympic Stadium
June 16 – Dresden, Germany – Rinne
June 19 – Dresden, Germany – Rinne (NEW!)
June 23 – Vienna, Austria – Ernst Happel Stadium
June 26 – Vienna, Austria – Ernst Happel Stadium
June 29 – Zurich, Switzerland – Letzigrund Stadium
July 03 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
July 07 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
July 13 – Hockenheim, Germany – Ring
July 17 – Stuttgart, Germany – Wasen
July 21 – Bratislava, Slovakia – Old Airport
July 27 – Nuremberg, Germany – Zeppelinfeld
July 31 – Hannover, Germany – Messe
August 04 – Hannover, Germany – Messe (NEW!)
August 09 – Dessel, Belgium – Festivalpark Stenehei
August 13 – Paris, France – Hippodrome Paris Longchamp
August 17 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park
Photo courtesy of Atom Splitter PR
