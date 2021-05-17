Alice Cooper Reveals 2021 Tour with Ace Frehley

After cancelling the spring North American leg of his Ol Black Eyes is Back shows in early 2020, Alice Cooper is returning with a headlining tour, kicking off Sept. 17 in Atlantic City, New Jersey and running through Oct. 23 in Atlanta. Joining Cooper on the tour is co-founding member, and original guitarist of Kiss, Ace Frehley.

This time around, Cooper is supporting the release of this 21st album Detroit Stories (earMUSIC), an ode to the classic sounds of his hometown. Prior to the the fall 2021 dates, Cooper will also join Hollywood Vampires, featuring Johnny Depp, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen, for additional dates in August.

Frehley also released his ninth solo album Origins, Vol. 2 in 2020, a collection of covers from the guitarist’s formative years, featuring some special guests, including Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander on Frehley’s rendition of “30 Days in the Hole” by Humble Pie, Lita Ford on the Rolling Stone’s “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” and covers of the Kinks’ “Lola,” “Good Times, Bad Times” by Led Zeppelin, and a newer version of the 1975 Kiss single “She” as a bonus cut.

“I’ve known Alice for over 30 years,” says Frehley. “We’re good friends, and we’ve toured together numerous times and always had a blast. Our musical roots are very similar, and the combination of our two bands make for a great event that nobody is gonna want to miss. Being off the road for more than a year because of the pandemic has been tough on everyone in the music industry, and I’m really looking forward to seeing all of the fans happy, healthy, and ready to rock.”

Cooper adds, ”We’ve always had fun touring together and it should be a heavy rock show with Ace and a great way to get everyone back to live concerts again. It should be a great night of virtuoso guitars!”