Watch Jelly Roll Swoop Ryan Seacrest Off His Feet, Perform Medley of Hits to Cap Off Breakout Year at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ 

Jelly Roll capped off his standout year in grand fashion on Sunday night. One of country music’s biggest breakout stars of 2023, Jelly Roll delivered a medley of hits during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Videos by American Songwriter

After an introduction from his beloved wife, Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll performed a trio of his biggest hits on the Countdown Stage in Time Square. Joined on stage by special guest Jessie Murph for their smash-hit collaboration, “Wild Ones,” Jelly Roll also performed “Halfway to Hell” and “Need a Favor” during the event.

[Get Tickets to See Jelly Roll Perform Live]

Jelly Roll’s Hug With Ryan Seacrest Steals the Show

While Jelly Roll’s performances had fans grooving into the New Year, his interaction with host Ryan Seacrest ultimately stole the show. Fans couldn’t get enough of the artist bearhugging Seacrest and swooping the host off his feet.

Excited to have you in Times Square with us, @JellyRoll615! Happy New Year! 🎉 #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/BTi9cr4AgP — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@RockinEve) January 1, 2024

“Jelly Roll picking up Ryan Seacrest and Ryan kicking his little legs is the perfect way to go into 2024,” one fan tweeted. Another user noted, “The feeling I’m feeling to watch Jelly Roll pick up Ryan Seacrest. He deserves it all.”

In a moment of vulnerability, Jelly Roll shared with Seacrest and the fans how special it was for him to take the stage at such a historic event.

“I’ve been watching this show since I was a kid, and to be standing up here next to Ryan Seacrest on New Year’s Eve in New York City, what a crazy dream come true going into 2024 as a Grammy-nominated artist!” Jelly Roll told the crowd.

Seacrest then asked Jelly Roll about his continued readiness to give back to his community. Ahead of Christmas this past year, Jelly Roll delivered a tractor-trailer full of toys to a Nashville-based charity.

“Man. I believe I’ve been so blessed, and I’ve come so far that God did not bless me this much, not to be a blessing baby,” he said. “So as long as I’m blessed, I will bless.”

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.