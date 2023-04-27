Aerosmith Hints at Farewell Tour: “Peace Out”

Several months after cancelling the remaining dates of their Las Vegas residency, Aerosmith appears to be teasing another tour, which may be their final one.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Displays featuring the band’s logo and the words “Peace Out” have been appearing at U.S. venues, along with a countdown clock on the band’s website. A message on the band’s site is alerting fans that the band is days away from announcing something big on May 1.

The phrase “Peace Out” may imply that the band is preparing to announce their farewell tour.

Guitarist Joe Perry, 72, who has continued working with his band Hollywood Vampires and is set to release his forthcoming solo album, Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII, on May 26, recently confirmed that the band is planning to go back on tour in September of 2023.

“We are gonna announce the tour, and it’s gonna start in September and will go into next year,” said Perry in a recent interview. “And, being one of the guys who votes on this kinda thing, it looks like we’re gonna do it.”

In December of 2022, Aerosmith was forced to cancel the remaining Las Vegas show dates while Tyler, 75, recovered from an undisclosed illness.

It’s also unclear whether drummer Joey Kramer, 72, who has been dealing with health issues over the past few years and had to sit out the band’s 2022 concerts, will join the band on what may be their final tour.

“I’ve gotta say drumming is probably one of the most athletic parts of playing in a band, so it’s really hard,” said Perry. “It’s been mostly because he [Kramer] just physically [has been] just beating himself up over the last 50 years, so I don’t know. I mean, he’s still officially a member of the band, but I don’t think he’s gonna be sitting behind the drums, at least for this next run. Other than that, I really can’t say.”

As for new music from Aerosmith around the tour, Perry didn’t give a clear answer, but the band has amassed a collection of songs they need to release. The band released their 15th album, and most recent, Music From Another Dimension! in 2012.

“At this point, I can’t say,” added Perry. “I really don’t know, but I know that we have a pile of material that hasn’t been released. So I think we’re focusing on that right now. But the main thing is just getting this tour up and running.”

Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy