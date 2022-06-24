Johnny Depp to Tour Next Summer with the Hollywood Vampires

A year from now, during the summer of 2023, Johnny Depp will be on tour with his supergroup the Hollywood Vampires, traveling around Germany and Luxembourg, with more shows likely to be added between now and then.

Depp, who recently came out victorious in his defamation lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard, is making plans to rebuild his name, his brand, and his life.

One of the first steps in that plan is the newly announced European tour with the Hollywood Vampires, which features Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen.

The band, which formed 10 years ago in 2012, was set to play in the U.K. and Europe in 2021 but was forced to cancel because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the old rockers are back.

The band had said in a statement last year, “We are beyond disappointed to announce that the Hollywood Vampires must cancel our rescheduled UK/European tour this Summer.

“We kept trying to make it happen, but unfortunately due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 travel restrictions, it is just not possible. Full refunds will be honored through your original point of purchase.”

The Hollywood Vampires announced the new string of dates via their social media, taking to Instagram to write, “The Hollywood Vampires are BACK!! We’re coming to Germany and Luxembourg Summer 2023! Tickets go on sale Monday 27 June at 11:00 am CET. Keep an eye out for more to come…”

The band’s forthcoming shows will land them in Germany and Luxembourg, with more shows likely to be scheduled later. See below for those already announced. More information can be found HERE.

JUNE 2023

20 – Rudolf Weber-Arena, Oberhausen, Germany

21 – Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

24 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

27 – Stadtpark, Hamburg, Germany

28 – Citadel Music Festival, Berlin, Germany

30 – Summer in the City, Mainz, Germany

Photo by Venla Shalin/Redferns