4 Songs You Didn’t Know Randy Houser Wrote for Other Artists

Mississippi native Shawn Randolph Houser, who goes by the professional name of Randy Houser, made his first marks in Nashville as a songwriter when he co-wrote the song “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,” which became a 2004 hit for Trace Adkins. Although Houser parlayed his songwriting skills into a recording contract and performer, his songs still gain recognition and are recorded by other artists.

Below are 5 of the most notable.

1. “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” – Trace Adkins

Written by Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson and Dallas Davidson

Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, and Dallas Davidson walked into the Wild Horse Saloon in Nashville. No, this isn’t the beginning of a joke, though there was a lot of laughter among the trio when they were in the honky tonk scoring free beers and watching the crowd.

A woman with a derrière that Johnson described as resembling someone with a “stuffed beach ball in her pants” began to dance. In fact, she danced in a form that echoed the quote, “Dance like no one is watching.” That’s because she had imbibed beyond a reasonable capacity, but, the trio remark, she was dancing as if she was having the time of her life.

The three songwriters sat back to watch, trading quips, and the word “badonkadonk” was thrown into the mix as a way to describe the woman’s behind. An hour later, the song was complete. The songwriters would have completed it in 30 minutes, but they spent the other half hour laughing, Johnson said.

Now, Honey, you can’t blame her

For what her mama gave her

It ain’t right to hate her

For workin’ that money-maker.

Trace Adkins released the song, “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,” in 2004 as the third single from his album Songs About Me. The song was a crossover hit, reaching No. 2 on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart and No. 40 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and Pop 100 charts. The song was the first from Adkins that hit the Top 40 on both charts. It was also certified Gold.

2. “Back That Thing Up” – Justin Moore

Written by Randy Houser and Jeremy Stover

OK, “Back That Thing Up” is another song that celebrates the backside; at least, that’s what Justin Moore thinks of the song written by Randy House and Jeremy Stover. “If you ask my mom, it’s about a truck, but if you ask Randy and Jeremy, it’s probably about a rear end,” Moore told GAC. He added that he planned to put it on every set list because he found it “hilarious. I don’t take myself too seriously, and I thought it was a lot of fun and something different that I’ve never written anything like.” He added that the song would become an anthem that would set him apart from other artists.

Back that thing up

Throw it in reverse, let daddy load it up

Honey, back that thing up

If you gonna work a farm you got to learn to drive a truck

Come on, back that thing up.

Moore released the song in July 2008 as the second single from his self-titled album. It peaked at No. 38 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

3. “Back to God”– Reba McEntire

Written by Dallas Davidson and Randy Houser

Music fans know that country music traditionally has strong ties to gospel and religious music. Perhaps that’s why the song “Back to God” touched the hearts of so many fans. The song, written by Randy Houser and Dallas Davidson, isn’t gospel. Instead, it’s a song that God is always there, even when people have lost hope.

You gotta get down on your knees, believe

Fold your hands and beg and plead

Gotta keep on praying

You gotta cry, rain tears of pain

Pound the floor and scream His name

‘Cause we’re still worth saving

Can’t go on like this and live like this

We can’t love like this

We gotta give this world back to God.

Houser released the song in 2008 from his album Anything Goes. Houser’s recording debuted at No. 56 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and peaked at No. 16 on the Country chart.

Reba McEntire released the song in 2017 as her second single from her album Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope. McEntire’s rendition of the song hit No. 1 on the Christian charts and No. 11 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Songs.

“My Cowboy” – Jessie James Decker

Written by Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson and Jessie James Decker

Traditional country music celebrates the cowboy culture. “My Cowboy,” written by Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, and Jessie James Decker, celebrates the modern-day ranchers and cowpokes while reminding listeners of their sacrifices for modern society. The song does so through a love story between a cowboy and a cowgirl who want to live traditional lives filled with happiness and contentment.

I ain’t got no time for players

Ain’t no one ride rodeo

Ain’t got room for no heart breakers

Giddy up, giddy up, go

Grab my hand and take me dancing

Show me off to all your friends

Rub my back and call me baby

Ya ya, oh ya ya

Jessie James Decker released “My Cowboy” in 2009 as the third single from her self-titled album.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ALSAC/ St. Jude