4 Songs You Didn’t Know Jo-El Sonnier Wrote for Other Artists

On Saturday (January 13), Grammy Award-winning country songwriter and performer Jo-El Sonnier passed away after suffering a heart attack. His passing came directly after a performance at the Llano Country Opry show in Llano, Texas. He was 77 years old.

According to a Facebook post from the show’s host Tracy Pitcox, a Texas radio personality, Sonnier had just finished performing when the heart attack struck. He was airlifted to a hospital in Austin that night, where he was later pronounced dead.

But sad as that is, the artist lived a full music life, dying just after doing what he loved and did best. Indeed, Sonnier, who was born to French-speaking sharecroppers in rural Louisiana, became an acclaimed, award-winning songwriter, who also wrote tunes for some of the biggest names in the business. So, while it’s unfortunate to hear of his passing, let us celebrate his life in music. Yes, here below, are four songs you likely didn’t know Sonnier wrote for other artists.

1. “Blue Is Not a Word,” Kari Pickett

Written by Jo-El Sonnier, Judy Ball

Released in 1978 as single, “Blue Is Not a Word” was the B-side to the work, with the A-side being Kari Pickett’s tune, “Wild Child.” Written by Jo-El Sonnier and Judy Ball, “the song”Blue Is Not a Word” is performed by Pickett. On it, the track opens with honky-tonk violins, as if a barn party is about to start. Then Pickett’s voice shines, coming in like starlight. On the country love song, Pickett sings sweetly,

Never once in my life

Have I met someone like you

I don’t know what the word blue means

As long as I’m with you

2. “Cajun Born,” Emmylou Harris

Written by Jo-El Sonnier, Kermit Goell

In 1975, country star Emmylou Harris released the album, Elite Hotel, which was her second album to drop that year after the acclaimed LP, Pieces of the Sky. But in 2004, Harris released a CD version of the record that included the bonus track, “Cajun Born,” which featured Jo-El Sonnier. (In 1977, Sonnier released his own version of the song). Written by Sonnier and Kermit Goell, the track highlights many of the aspects of what a Cajun Louisiana upbringing offered. These were near and dear to Sonnier’s heart, as he was a Louisiana-born Cajun person. On the lively song Harris sings,

I was born on the Bayou

Thirty miles outta Lafayette

My daddy was a Cajun man

Lord he taught us how to plow

I remember mama’s breakfast

Cush Cush and a Kaye

Being served on a Banyee

Lord, I wish I had some now

3. “I’ve Got Jesus in My Soul,” Johnny Cash

Written by Jo-El Sonnier, Tom Ross

Released on the 1979 gospel double-album from Cash, A Believer Sings the Truth, this song was written by Sonnier and Tom Ross and, as the title might suggest, it’s a song of faith. On it, Cash sings of praise for Jesus, thanking the religious figure for guidance and belief. On the spiritual offering, the country star Cash sings,

I’ve got Jesus in my soul

It’s the only way I know

Watching every move I make

Guiding every step I take

I’ve got Jesus in my soul

I was lifted one night by God’s blinding light

And it shook me right out of my sleep

As His love entered in it washed away my sin

And I praise Him down on my knees

4. “Lay Me Down in Dixie,” Johnny Cash with Cindy Cash

Written by Jo-El Sonnier, Judy Ball

Another from Cash’s 1979 gospel double-album, A Believer Sings the Truth, this song, written by Sonnier and Judy Ball, was performed by the country star Cash and his daughter Cindy, who he had with his first wife, Vivian Liberto. Cindy brings a light, lilting voice, contrasting and complementing her father’s deep croon. Together, they sing,

Lay me down in dixie, let the world go by me,

I’m gonna stay right there ‘till Gabriel calls

Pull your dreams around me, wrap me in your memory,

Lord, I love dixie most of all

Somewhere in the land where the warm sun is shining

Somewhere someone’s speaking in the warm southern brogue

Lay me down in dixie, where they understand me,

Lord, I love dixie most of all

