PJ Harvey to Release Box Set of ‘B-Sides, Demos, and Rarities’—“Some of These Lesser-Known Works are Closer to my Heart”

Occult-folk Avant-rock enchantress PJ Harvey has been sifting through the archives for a while, reissuing many of her albums with some previously unreleased tracks. This work has culminated in a collection of B-Sides, Demos, And Rarities.

The “Down By The Water” singer recently announced the release of a 59-track anthology, consisting either of previously unavailable tracks or totally unreleased works. B-Sides, Demos And Rarities will be available in 6 LPs, 3 CDs, and digital versions.

“To have this collection of songs released to the world means a great deal to me,” Harvey said in a statement. “For every album song I have written there have been accompanying brother-sister songs that for many reasons don’t quite have their place in the world at that time, but do find their way eventually, and are no less important for being later. In fact, some of these lesser-known works are closer to my heart. Now having all these works collected and released together in their own right feels at last to give them the place in the world they deserve. I hope you enjoy listening to them as much as I do.”

Harvey gave fans a sample of the project, dropping an EP that features the unreleased demos of “Dry” and “Missed,” along with the 1995 B-side “Somebody’s Down, Somebody’s Name,” which was previously only available on a limited-edition CD of To Bring You My Love.

Take a journey through Harvey’s storied 30-year career with B-Sides, Demos And Rarities, set for release on Nov. 4.

Disc 1:

1. Dry (Demo)

2. Man-Size (Demo)

3. Missed (Demo)

4. Highway ’61 Revisited (Demo)

5. Me-Jane (Demo)

6. Daddy

7. Lying in the Sun

8. Somebody’s Down, Somebody’s Name

9. Darling Be There

10. Maniac

11. One Time Too Many

12. Harder

13. Naked Cousin

14. Losing Ground

15. Who Will Love Me Now

16. Why D’ya Go to Cleveland

Disc 2:

1. Instrumental #1

2. The Northwood

3. The Bay

4. Sweeter Than Anything

5. Instrumental #3

6. The Faster I Breathe the Further I Go (4-Track Version)

7. Nina in Ecstasy 2

8. Rebecca

9. Instrumental #2

10. This Wicked Tongue

11. Memphis

12. 30

13. 66 Promises

14. As Close As This

15. My Own Private Revolution

16. Kick It to the Ground (4-Track)

17. The Falling

18. The Phone Song

19. Bows & Arrows

20. Angel

21. Stone

Disc 3:

1. 97°

2. Dance

3. Cat On the Wall (Demo)

4. You Come Through (Demo)

5. Uh Huh Her (Demo)

6. Evol (Demo)

7. Wait

8. Heaven

9. Liverpool Tide

10. The Big Guns Called Me Back Again

11. The Nightingale

12. Shaker Aamer

13. Guilty (Demo)

14. I’ll Be Waiting (Demo)

15. Homo Sappy Blues

16. The Age of the Dollar (Demo)

17. The Camp

18. An Acre of Land

19. The Crowded Cell

20. The Sandman (Demo)

21. The Moth (Demo)

22. Red Right Hand

