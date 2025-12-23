4 Soundtracks That Hit No. 1 in the Late 1980s That We Still Rock Out To

Back about 40 years ago, people around the world had fewer choices about how to spend their free time. There weren’t streaming services, cell phones, or social media. No, all there was to do in the 1980s on the weekends was either play Pac-Man or go to the movies.

Here below, we wanted to show a bit of proof of that. In the late 1980s, movies were so important to modern-day culture that even their soundtracks hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. Wild, but true! Indeed, these are four soundtracks that hit No. 1 in the late 1980s that we still love.

‘Dirty Dancing’ by Various Artists (1987)

Dirty Dancing—just the title alone is enough to give you goosebumps. The movie was great, the soundtrack was awesome, and both continue to have, well, long legs in today’s culture. Seeing the movie and falling in love with its music is almost a mandatory rite of passage for young people of every generation. No wonder the soundtrack hit No. 1 in its day!

‘La Bamba’ by Various Artists (1987)

The movie that introduced many 80s music fans to the 50s music star Ritchie Valens and his hit song, “La Bamba”. The movie of the same name told the story of Valens’ rise and his life, which was cut far too short in that infamous plane crash that also took the life of Buddy Holly. The movie and its soundtrack were hits, and Valens’ legacy lives on still today.

‘Rattle And Hum’ by U2 (1988)

In 1988, U2 released a new album and rockumentary of the same name: Rattle And Hum. The work showcased the group’s chemistry and ability to play live in the studio. It also showed their power as a band and the reach of their fans, who made the soundtrack a No. 1 LP on the Top 200. While it garnered some criticism, as all things U2 often do, the music was quite strong.

‘Batman’ by Prince (1989)

When you’re tapped to do the entire soundtrack for one of the most anticipated movies of all time, then you know you have something. Indeed, Prince was responsible for the entire track list for Batman, and he knocked it out of the park. While some have criticized the bat-themed LP, it’s truly a classic and one of Prince’s best LPs. It gets better with age.

Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images