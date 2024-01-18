4 Stellar Songs About Perseverance

We all need a little pick me up now and then. That can mean different things to different people, but for us, it’s listening to that one song that instills in us hope and a desire to move forward. Find five such songs, below.

1. “I’m Still Standing” (Elton John)

Don’t you know I’m still standin’ better than I ever did? / Lookin’ like a true survivor, feelin’ like a little kid, Elton John sings in “I’m Still Standing.” John used this song as a message of self-acceptance, but it’s a powerful source of inspiration no matter what turmoil the listener is going through.

Don’t you know I’m still standing better than I ever did?

Looking like a true survivor, feeling like a little kid

And I’m still standing after all this time

Picking up the pieces of my life without you on my mind

2. “Break My Soul” (Beyoncé)

“Break My Soul” kicked off Beyoncé‘s Renaissance era with a determined spirit. You won’t break my soul, the singer repeats in the chorus. It’s an affirmation of sorts–one that the listener can return to anytime they need a reminder of that sentiment.

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

3. “Stronger” (Kelly Clarkson)

What’s more rousing than the line, What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger / Stand a little taller? It’s hard not to straighten up a bit when this one comes on. Moreover, Kelly Clarkson’s belting vocals make singing along to this song a cathartic experience.

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger

Stand a little taller

Doesn’t mean I’m lonely when I’m alone

What doesn’t kill you makes a fighter

Footsteps even lighter

Doesn’t mean I’m over ’cause you’re gone

4. “I Will Survive” (Gloria Gaynor)

It’s the obvious choice, but sometimes it’s the ole’ faithful songs that we return to in times of strife. Gloria Gaynor‘s “I Will Survive” is the sonic equivalent of strutting down a catwalk. It’s impossible to not feel empowered when this one comes on.

Oh no, not I, I will survive

Oh, as long as I know how to love, I know I’ll stay alive

I’ve got all my life to live

And I’ve got all my love to give and I’ll survive

I will survive, hey, hey

