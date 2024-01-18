U2 Launching New Intimate Fan Experience, Call On Their Witty Listeners for Help in Announcement

U2 will kick off a 2024 run of 15 dates in Las Vegas on January 26 to wrap up its “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere” residency. In conjunction with their return to Vegas, the Irish rock legends are launching a new Instagram broadcast channel and they want fans to help them come up with a name for it.

According to a post on U2.com, the channel feature will help the band “communicate with fans in a more intimate way by sharing exclusive content directly” to fans’ Instagram messages.

U2 is encouraging fans to share their suggestions in the comments section of the announcement post on its official website. The band is asking fans to “feel free to be as clever as you’d like,” adding, “puns are welcome!”

In the post, the group shares some name ideas of its own, including “You, Too,” “Zoo Stationary,” and “Spherical.”

U2 will choose its four favorite name suggestions, and a poll on its Instagram Stories will determine a winner. The winning channel name will be revealed around the time U2’s next residency run kicks off at the Sphere venue.

Fans IG Channel Name Suggestions

Here is a list of some select suggestions fans have already submitted for the name of the channel: “The Lightbulb,” “ELESTATION,” “View2,” “Zoo Station,” “Eye of the Fly,” “Blah Blah Blah,” “U24U,” “U2-2U,” “Dublin Calling,” “Sphere Station,” “U2IG,” and “Songs of Sphere.”

More About 2024 Las Vegas Residency

As previously reported, U2’s final 15 residency dates at Sphere are scheduled from January 26 through March 2. You can check out the full list of dates at U2.com.

Tickets are on sale now via various outlets, including StubHub. If you purchase tickets through StubHub, orders are 100% guaranteed through the platform’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

