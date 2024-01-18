Is Reba McEntire Returning to ‘The Voice’? Season 25 Coaching Details

With Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan stepping away from coaching duties on The Voice season 25, fans are wondering if there will be any more shakeups on the judge’s team. Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay have already been confirmed as new coaches for season 25, but what about Reba McEntire?

Videos by American Songwriter

The answer—yes, Reba McEntire is returning to her big red chair for season 25 of The Voice. John Legend isn’t going anywhere either, and technically Chance the Rapper is returning as well following a stint as a guest coach on season 23. Dan + Shay are the newbies and the first-ever duo coaching team.

In recent McEntire news, the NFL announced that she’ll be joining Post Malone and Andra Day at various Super Bowl LVIII pregame programs. McEntire will be singing the national anthem to kick off the game and shared her reaction to the news on social media.

[RELATED: NFL Announces National Anthem & Pre-Game Performers for Super Bowl LVIII: Reba McEntire, Post Malone, & More]

Reba McEntire Will Return to The Voice, But Not Before Performing at the Super Bowl

“I’m honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time!” McEntire wrote on Twitter/X.

Post Malone will perform “America the Beautiful,” while Grammy-winning R&B singer Andra Day will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Usher is performing the Halftime Show, which he’s stated is “30 years in the making.”

[Get Tickets to See Reba McEntire Perform the National Anthem Live at This Year’s Super Bowl]

“It has to be perfect,” he recently told Vogue. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point.”

For her part, Reba McEntire already has experience singing the national anthem. She first got her start singing “The Star Spangled Banner” in 1974 to open the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City, and sang the anthem for 10 years before landing her big break. She spoke about the experience in the Cody Johnson documentary Dear Rodeo.

“I was going to go up there anyway,” she told Johnson. “I loved to party and, after the rodeo, watch the barrel racing with all my buddies up there. And daddy was very smart. He said, ‘Reba, why don’t you get you a job if you’re gonna go up there?’ And I said, ‘Doing what?’ And he said, ‘Singing the national anthem.’”

Featured Image by Noam Galai/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission