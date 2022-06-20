Beyonce is Dropping a New Song at Midnight, “Break My Soul”

After announcing her comeback record, Rennaisance, last week, Beyonce is ready to share the lead single from the album, “Break My Soul.” The first taste from the forthcoming record will arrive at midnight Monday night (June 20).

Queen Bey made the announcement by changing the bios on her social media pages to read, “6. BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET.” Aside from the song’s title and track-listing, fans were left completely in the dark about the new song but are still buzzing about it nonetheless.

One fan, @TheTitanBaddie, pointed out that “Break My Soul” was reportedly written and produced by the same creative team that gave us other seminal Beyonce tracks like “Partition,” “1 + 1,” “Single Ladies,” and “Countdown,” teasing its soon-to-be a hit status.

Another fan, @onthebulletin, added the new single to the “Track 6” club, hinting that the song’s placement on the album has it joining the ranks of “Me, Myself and I” and “Upgrade U.”

Break My Soul is co-written and co-produced by The Dream.



The same man who gave us Partition, 1 plus 1, 6 Inch, Single Ladies, Countdown, Dance For You, Flawless, Schoolin Life, Love On Top and Grown Woman. pic.twitter.com/Je0HDk44RR — Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) June 20, 2022

Break My Soul joining the Track 6 club. I already know this gon hit. pic.twitter.com/UcAVV9kuJm — kyle (@onthebulletin) June 20, 2022

The song is the first glimpse into Beyonce’s first solo studio album since Lemonade in 2016. In the period between Lemonade and Renaissance, Beyonce jumped on a heavily hip-hop-influenced record with her husband Jay-Z, Everything Is Love. Their joint album saw the singer trading in her soaring vocals in favor of rap, nearly surpassing Jay himself. She was last heard on an original song written for King Richard, “Be Alive.”

In a recent cover story for British Vogue, the music of Renaissance was described as “Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul.”

The full album will arrive on July 29, but Beyonce’s renaissance begins tonight at midnight.

Photo: Sony Music