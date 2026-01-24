4 Timeless Rock Songs From the 1970s That Make You Feel Young Again

Songs from the 1970s can be a reminder of age while also recalling what it felt like to be young. A little more carefree with far fewer responsibilities. It’s probably why many think music peaked in their youth. It didn’t, of course, and it never does. But classic hits feel timeless and continue to endure as we become nostalgic for the past. And when we think of the past, we often think about loss.

So what better way to recapture the past than these four timeless rock songs from the 1970s that make you feel young again?

“Smoke On The Water” by Deep Purple

If you’re of a certain age, this heavy metal touchstone may bring you back to high school. With the other longhairs, smoking in the bathroom, parking lot, and who knows where else. Or, if you’re younger, it recalls one of the first songs you attempted to play on the guitar. Either way, “Smoke On The Water” evokes youth even though the lyrics were inspired by a burned-down casino complex.

“Baba O’Riley” by The Who

Many call this song by the wrong name, using its most famous lyric, “Teenage wasteland”, as an adopted title. Pete Townshend took inspiration from an Indian spiritual guru named Meher Baba and the minimalist compositions of Terry Riley to craft this entry on our list of timeless 1970s rock songs. It’s rebellious, communal, free, and by the time Townshend offers an assuring vocal, you get the impression that there’s some hope amid this teenage wasteland.

“I’m Eighteen” by Alice Cooper

Eighteen is an interesting age. It marks legal adulthood while also retaining one’s teen status. You are supposed to have it figured out. Choose a career, select a major in college, or attend a trade school. But Alice Cooper describes what most feel when they turn 18. The anxious sense of not having quite figured it out. Cooper says he’s “got a baby’s brain and an old man’s heart.” Feel you, dude.

“I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend” by Ramones

The reactionary spirit of punk defines countless coming-of-age experiences. If your parents hate the music, then you know you’re on to something. Here, Joey Ramone expresses his affection for a girl, using the bubblegum melodies of 1960s girl groups like The Shangri-Las. Though pop music from the previous decade may have felt safe, The Shangri-Las caused as much ruckus as the punks when Mary Weiss and her group released “Leader Of The Pack” in 1964.

