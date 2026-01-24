3 CMA Winners From 1977 Who We Still Can’t Get Enough of Today

When it comes to country music, there are a lot of names that most people know. We can all recall people like Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, and Willie Nelson. But sometimes it’s important to go beyond, say, the Mount Rushmore of a genre and remember a bit more that lives below the surface.

Here below, that’s exactly what we wanted to do. We wanted to dive back into a little bit of history and remember some important contributors to the country genre. While they may not be the first names that leap to mind, they are key figures. Indeed, these are three CMA winners from 1977 we still love today.

Ronnie Milsap

When it comes to the 1977 CMAs, it was Ronnie Milsap’s year. The country star took home a trio of hallowed awards, like Male Vocalist of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, and Album of the Year for his 1976 offering, Ronnie Milsap Live. That record, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard country chart and was later certified gold, was recorded in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry. It also helped cement Milsap as a 70s country legend.

Kenny Rogers

While Ronnie Milsap was the star of the 1977 CMAs, there were a few others who were able to take home a few awards. Enter: Kenny Rogers. The man known as The Gambler took home the trophy for Single of the Year for his mellow but compelling track, “Lucille”, from his self-titled 1977 LP. The song opens with an almost talk-singing style. But when the chorus comes in, you’re transported to your best friend’s porch, and you’re strumming away on a smooth six-string.

Roy Clark

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, there may not have been a more important musician in country music than Roy Clark. He won the CMA trophy for Instrumentalist of the Year in 1977, 1978, and 1980. Prior to that, he also won the Instrumental Group of the Year CMA trophy twice. The former co-host of Hee Haw, Clark knew his way around a TV stage and a stringed instrument. He was crucial in spreading the country music gospel, and he earned many shiny things for his mantle as a result. Check out him playing live on the song above.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images