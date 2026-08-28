4 Top 40 Hits From 1971 That Every Baby Boomer Can Still Sing by Heart

The musical metamorphosis that rock ‘n’ roll underwent in the late 1960s reached its fruition in the 1970s, spreading its metaphorical butterfly wings as rock, soul, folk, and blues continued to meld into new, exciting stylistic blends. 1971 saw plenty of fantastic releases soar to the tops of the charts, including these four Billboard Top 40 hits that every baby boomer can likely sing by heart today.

“Joy To The World” by Three Dog Night

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It’s hard not to want to sing along upon hearing the first lines of Three Dog Night’s 1971 hit “Joy To The World”: “Jeremiah was a bullfrog, he was a good friend of mine…” The No. 1 hit came out on the band’s fourth studio album, Naturally, in 1970. Upon its release as a single in February 1971, the song quickly became one of the group’s most ubiquitous hits. The song’s chorus reads more like a children’s song than a rock hit. But that universality is what makes it so good.

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“Joy to the world, all the boys and girls / Joy to the fishes in the deep blue sea / Joy to you and me.”

“Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers

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Aside from “Lean On Me”, “Ain’t No Sunshine” is arguably the one song that most people will be able to recognize from Bill Withers’ discography, regardless of whether they consider themselves a Withers fan. The song has a simple, repetitive groove and a bluesy lyrical message that makes it easy to relate to, and even easier to sing along to—and that’s not just including the part where Withers sings, “and I know, I know, I know…” forever and ever.

“Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone / It’s not warm when she’s away / Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone / and she’s always gone too long anytime she goes away.”

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver

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Even if you weren’t from Appalachia, John Denver’s stunning ode to the mountain range east of the Mississippi made every baby boomer nostalgic for the lush green hills and hollers of West Virginia. Denver released the song as a single in the spring of 1971, and by that summer, it was riding high at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Even decades later, this is one that any baby boomer can sing with their whole chest (with the “misty taste of moonshine” on their lips and a “teardrop in their eye,” of course).

“Take me home, country roads, to the place I belong / West Virginia, mountain mama / Take me home, country roads.”

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Gordon Lightfoot may have suffered a lot of heartache in the early 1970s, but at least he was able to convert those feelings into hit songs. Three years before he would release “Sundown”, Lightfoot was singing a different kind of mid-breakup track with “If You Could Read My Mind”. The Canadian singer-songwriter released the song as an international single from Sit Down Young Stranger in 1971, after which it achieved considerable success in Australia and New Zealand. And that was in addition to its No. 1 spot on the Canadian RPM Top Singles chart and No. 5 position on the Billboard Hot 100.

“If you could read my mind, love, what a tale my thoughts could tell.”

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