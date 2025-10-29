NFL Announces New Headlining Super Bowl-Branded Concert in San Francisco

On February 8, 2026, two NFL teams will find themselves with the chance to make history at Super Bowl LX. With the NFL not even halfway through the season, a few Super Bowl favorites have emerged. Nearing the top of the list were the Buffalo Bills, the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions, and the Kansas City Chiefs. While that list can always change, one thing is certain – when it comes to the halftime show, Bad Bunny will take the field as the performer. And even before kickoff, it appeared that the NFL wanted to celebrate the big game with the voice behind The Police, Sting.

With the Super Bowl taking over Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the organization wanted to celebrate the special occasion. Although Bad Bunny will helm the halftime show, the NFL will offer several performances, like a concert from Sting. As the players take the field on Sunday, the entire weekend will revolve around the Super Bowl. And for those who find themselves at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, they will receive an “up close and personal” event called Super Bowl LX Studio 60.

The voice behind hit songs like “Message in a Bottle”, “Shape of My Heart”, and “Roxanne”, there seemed no better way to kick off 2026. Just one of the special events happening throughout the city in February, the show will help set the tone for a weekend packed with celebrations and unforgettable performances.

NFL Stands Behind Bad Bunny Helming Halftime Show

Aside from the special night with Sting, the NFL drew a great deal of criticism when announcing Bad Bunny as the halftime performer. Although some might disagree with the decision, the organization shared its excitement about offering the singer the chance to make history. With over 100 million people expected to watch the performance, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell labeled him “one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world.”

And for those who continue to question the decision, Goodell insisted that there has always been criticism, no matter the performer. “I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism. It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people watching.”

Whether you’re tuning in for the game, the music, or the spectacle, one thing is clear – the excitement is only just beginning. Don’t miss Super Bowl LX, airing live on February 8, 2026, on NBC, Peacock, and NFL+.

(Photo by Maxine Howells/Getty Images)