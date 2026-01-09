4 Vocal Performances by The Who’s Roger Daltrey That Inspired the Rock Singers That Followed

The Who’s music has influenced countless rock artists that have followed in the legendary British group’s wake. Certainly, The Who’s impact on other acts can be credited in great part to principal songwriter Pete Townshend’s powerful melodies, engaging arrangements, and literate, insightful, and sometimes humorous lyrics.

Of course, frontman Roger Daltrey has been the main sonic vehicle to deliver Townshend’s words and melodies. And songs showcasing the singer’s powerhouse voice have been cited as influential by many other famous rockers, from The Who’s early power-pop and proto-punk rave-ups to the band’s soaring anthems and majestic ballads of the late 1960s, early ’70s, and beyond.

Here’s a look at four Daltrey performances that made their mark on other noteworthy musician:

“My Generation” (1965)

The title track of The Who’s debut album, “My Generation” has long been considered a major influence on punk rock. With his aggressive vocals and stuttering lyrical delivery, Daltrey perfectly embodies Townshend’s homage to teenage angst and rebellion.

Patti Smith frequently covered “My Generation” in concert early in her career, and released a live recording of the tune as the B-side of her 1976 single “Gloria.” Clash frontman Joe Strummer included “My Generation” on a playlist he made of songs that influenced him. Oasis regularly played the song in concert throughout the early 2000s.

“Baba O’Riley” (1971)

“Baba O’Riley” is one of the all-time great rock anthems of the 1970s. The song appears on The Who’s acclaimed and popular 1971 album Who’s Next. Daltrey’s throaty howl throughout “Baba O’Riley” is unforgettable, especially when he’s singing about a “teenage wasteful” and screams, “They’re all wasted!”

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder is a lifelong fan of the band who also has joined The Who onstage many times. According to Setlist.fm, Pearl Jam has performed “Baba O’Riley” nearly 200 times in concert over the years.

“Won’t Get Fooled Again” (1971)

“Won’t Get Fooled Again” is another enduring anthem from Who’s Next that’s arguably equally as popular and influential as “Baba O’Riley.”

Daltrey powerfully delivers Townshend’s lyrics that express skepticism about the effectiveness of political protests and the sincerity of new leaders promising change. The sentiments are best exemplified by the lyrics “Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.”

The vocal highlight, of course, is the otherworldly scream that explodes from Daltrey at a climactic point of the song following a long instrumental break.

Sammy Hagar-era Van Halen included a version of “Won’t Get Fooled Again” on its 1993 concert album Live: Right Here, Right Now. The band’s cover topped the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. Hagar also recorded an abbreviated version of the tune with his backing band The Circle for a 2021 studio album.

Late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell sang “Won’t Get Fooled Again” at the 2008 Kennedy Center Honors salute to The Who. Cornell also noted in later interviews that the powerful song and Daltrey’s scream were important elements in the history of rock.

“Love, Reign O’er Me” (1973)

“Love, Reign O’er Me” served as the dramatic finale of The Who’s 1973 rock opera Quadrophenia. The concept album is set in mid-1960s London and focuses on a disillusioned young man named Jimmy who loves The Who and is struggling to be accepted into the city’s hip mod scene.

Daltrey sings the soaring ballad with mix of tenderness and soulful power.

In a 2022 interview with RedBull.com, Heart’s Ann Wilson chose “Love, Reign O’er Me” as one of her favorite songs. “It’s just like this soul crying out for love in the most direct way,” the singer said. “I just love that song and I love how powerful it is. I tend to like ballads that have super power, and ‘Love Reign O’er Me’ definitely has.”

According to Setlist.fm, Heart has played Pearl Jam has performed “Love, Reign O’er Me” more than 150 times live. Pearl Jam also has performed the tune dozens of times.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)