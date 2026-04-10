Taylor Swift’s Latest Era Is Now on Display at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

This year marks two decades since Taylor Swift released her breakout single “Tim McGraw” in 2006. In the 20 years since, she has ascended from country music darling to pop culture sensation. Her most recent project, 2025’s The Life of a Showgirl, smashed single-week album sales in its first week. Today (Friday, April 10), the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced plans to formally commemorate Swift’s latest achievement.

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You Can Now Experience Taylor Swift’s ‘Showgirl’ Era Up Close

New items currently on display at the Nashville museum’s Taylor Swift Education Center include the mint green faux fur coat and rhinestone heels the star wore in the music video for “The Fate of Ophelia,” along with a painted antique toy piano used as a prop in the same video.

‼️| “The Fate of Ophelia” exhibit with pieces from the music video are now displayed at the Country Hall of Fame Museum. pic.twitter.com/MgCFGlDKdf — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) April 10, 2026

Museum visitors can view these mementos—along with a custom, Swarovski-encrusted chain mail dress and a vintage feathered headpiece—through spring 2027.

Included with general admission, these items join valuable keepsakes from the “Opalite” singer’s two-decade career.

Written during her record-breaking Eras Tour, The Life of a Showgirl marks Swift’s 15th No. 1 entry on the Billboard 200—more than any other solo artist.

Thanks to a $4 million donation from the artist, the Taylor Swift Education Center opened inside the museum in 2013. The 7,500-square-foot space includes classrooms, a studio, a videoconference lab, interpretative materials, and interactive exhibits.

[RELATED: Taylor Swift’s Shout Out to Fiancé Travis Kelce at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Was Pure Couple Goals]

Should Swift Join the Hall of Fame? This Country Legend Thinks So

With 2026 marking 20 years since “Tim McGraw”, Taylor Swift is officially eligible for induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Although many argue about which song officially catapulted Swift to success, Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill has made up his mind.

“I think they’ll put her in there. Why wouldn’t you?” said the 18-time CMA Award winner. “A lot of people don’t realize she’s arguably the biggest donor that’s ever been to the Country Music Hall of Fame. I’m crazy about her. I fully support that.”

Featured image by Royce DeGrie/TAS/Getty Images for TAS